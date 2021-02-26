A new statewide poll from Magellan Strategies finds that one-third of Coloradans say they won't get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Why it matters: The opposition could threaten the state's efforts to reach herd immunity. Medical experts put the benchmark between 70% to 95%.

The reasons people cited included questioning the science showing that it's safe and the belief it's not necessary, the pollsters found.

Be smart: A partisan split and misinformation is evident in the data. "I would call it the politicalization of vaccinations and COVID," said pollster David Flaherty.

By the numbers: Still, about 60% of Colorado residents are very or somewhat concerned about contracting COVID.

Data: Magellan Strategies; Chart: Axios Visuals

