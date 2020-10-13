1 hour ago - Health

The coming coronavirus vaccine chaos

Caitlin Owens

The first coronavirus vaccine will likely get authorized within months, but that will only be the beginning of what's likely to be a long, chaotic vaccination process, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: The first vaccines probably will offer only moderate protection against the virus, meaning we can't ditch our masks even if we get one. And we probably won't have a good way to choose between these vaccines once several of them are on the market.

  • Some vaccines that are in earlier stages of development today may struggle to cross the finish line, even if they work better than earlier vaccines.
  • And some vaccines may be pulled off of the market because they're unsafe.

Between the lines: Some of this is inherent to the breakneck speed of the vaccination effort, but some of it is a result of how that effort was designed.

  • Earlier this year, some government scientists had wanted to test vaccine candidates against each other, instead of testing all of them against a placebo. But these kinds of trials are risky for drug companies, because they show the value of one vaccine against another.
  • That information could be useful for patients, but is a business risk for manufacturers.
  • "You have to have the total cooperation of the pharmaceutical companies to get involved in a master protocol," top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told NYT. "That — I don't know what the right word is — didn't turn out to be feasible."

Dave Lawler
World

Vaccine initiative now covers almost entire world, but not U.S. or Russia

China's entry into the COVAX initiative means the list of non-participants in the global effort to develop and distribute coronavirus vaccines has dwindled down to Belarus, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Russia, the U.S. and five small island countries or micro-states.

Breaking it down: 183 countries with a combined 93% of the world's population are either eligible for subsidized access or have said they intend to participate, though some have yet to sign formal agreements.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: White House physician says Trump has tested negative with COVID rapid test — Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in CapitolFauci says it would be "outrageous" if Trump campaign used him in another ad.
  2. Health: Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine study due to "unexplained illness" in patient — Scientists confirm first documented COVID-19 reinfection in the U.S. — Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get vaccine
  3. Economics: The huge return on investing in coronavirus tests.
  4. World: Vaccine initiative now covers almost entire world, but not U.S. or Russia —U.K. prime minister announces 3-tier lockdown system for England.
  5. Sports: The NFL faces a scheduling puzzle after Broncos-Patriots postponement.
Fadel Allassan
Politics & Policy

Fauci says it would be "outrageous" if Trump campaign used him in another ad

Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert, told CNN on Monday that the Trump campaign should stop airing an ad that uses comments he made without his permission and out of context.

Why it matters: Fauci describes himself as apolitical and says he has never endorsed a political candidate in five decades of public service. He later told The Daily Beast there's "not a chance" that he would resign if the Trump campaign continued to feature him, but added, "By doing this against my will, they are in effect harassing me."

