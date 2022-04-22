COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2021, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The big picture: For the second consecutive year, COVID-19 was ranked as the third leading cause of death in Americans behind heart disease and cancer.

By the numbers: COVID-19 was the underlying cause for about 415,000 deaths in 2021, an increase of about 60,000 people. The virus was a contributing cause to an additional 45,000 deaths.