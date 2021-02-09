Sign up for our daily briefing

COVID skunks Super Bowl beer pours

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Americans heeding advice to skip their usual Super Bowl celebrations triggered the latest COVID ripple effect, with the amount of beer poured from taps down 46% nationally from last year — and nearly 70% in a Tom Brady-less Boston.

The big picture: Data from the Beer Board, a New York tech company that helps optimize beer flows in some 1,300 locations across the country, provided insight into which cities had the most liberal crowd policies and free-flowing taps.

  • In Tampa, Florida, host of Super Bowl LV, pours were down just 28% from last year.
  • In Kansas City, they were off 55%.
  • In Boston, where New England fans largely watched the game from home, pour volume was poor: down 69%.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
13 hours ago - Sports

Super Bowl parties, post-game celebrations risk COVID spike

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Many of America's COVID-19 spikes came on the heels of holidays, when friends and families gathered to celebrate. Could Super Bowl LV lead to another spike?

Jeff TracyKendall Baker
13 hours ago - Sports

Unpacking Super Bowl LV

Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Buccaneers crushed the Chiefs, 31-9, winning Super Bowl LV in front of 25,000 socially distanced fans at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Why it matters: With the win, Tom Brady moves to 7-3 in the Super Bowl, further cementing his legacy as the G.O.A.T. at the expense of Patrick Mahomes — the player with perhaps the best shot at one day challenging Brady's throne.

Jeff Tracy
23 hours ago - Sports

Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers dominated the Chiefs, 31-9, winning Super Bowl LV in front of 25,000 masked and socially distanced fans in Tampa. 

The big picture: With the win, 43-year-old Brady moves to an unprecedented 7-3 in the Super Bowl, further cementing his legacy as the greatest of all time at the expense of Patrick Mahomes — the player with perhaps the best shot at challenging for that throne.

  • Mahomes, visibly battling a foot injury, had an uncharacteristically bad day under center as the Chiefs' depleted offensive line had no answers for the Bucs’ fearsome pass rush.