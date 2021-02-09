Sign up for our daily briefing
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Americans heeding advice to skip their usual Super Bowl celebrations triggered the latest COVID ripple effect, with the amount of beer poured from taps down 46% nationally from last year — and nearly 70% in a Tom Brady-less Boston.
The big picture: Data from the Beer Board, a New York tech company that helps optimize beer flows in some 1,300 locations across the country, provided insight into which cities had the most liberal crowd policies and free-flowing taps.
- In Tampa, Florida, host of Super Bowl LV, pours were down just 28% from last year.
- In Kansas City, they were off 55%.
- In Boston, where New England fans largely watched the game from home, pour volume was poor: down 69%.