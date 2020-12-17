Get the latest market trends in your inbox

NYC restaurants fight to stay alive amid COVID-19 restrictions

Workers dismantling outdoor seating at J.G. Melon's restaurant on the Upper East Side on Sunday. Photo: Jennifer A. Kingson/Axios

The hastily-built outdoor seating that has kept so many restaurants limping along this fall is now starting to come down, but the fight for survival continues.

Driving the news: This week — amid Gov. Andrew Cuomo's second halt to indoor dining in New York City and a wicked blizzard that suspended outdoor service — workers at the 21 Club in Midtown rallied against the owners' decision to keep the place closed indefinitely.

  • A coalition of Brooklyn restaurant owners is petitioning the mayor and governor to jettison a 10 p.m. curfew and relax outdoor dining rules.
  • Restaurants nationally are starting to offer suburban pickup and delivery options, per WSJ.

Reality check: The outlook is very dire. "Nearly 60 percent of NY operators say they are considering going into hibernation until the pandemic is over, compared to 36 percent nationwide," according to Eater.

Flashback: J.G. Melon's, above, which arguably has one of the best burgers in the city (plus amazing cottage fries), was the setting for scenes in "Kramer vs. Kramer" and "Manhattan."

  • As for the legendary 21 Club — a magnet for flamboyant celebrities — the artist Salvador Dali was allowed to bring his pet ocelot there in violation of health rules, per the New York Post.
  • "Novelist Jay McInerney wed socialite Anne Hearst there in 2006, with former Mayor Rudy Giuliani officiating," the Post said. "Recalling the meal afterward, McInerney told the Post, 'Prince Edward stopped by the table to say hello. In retrospect, it was quite a lunch.'”

Go deeper

Jennifer A. Kingson
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Help wanted: Rescue NYC

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

More than 30 candidates — including boldface names like Andrew Yang — are either running or considering a run for mayor of New York, a job that will involve saving a critically wounded city.

Why it matters: Not only will the next leader help determine if Gotham retains its status as the financial, shopping, dining and glamor capital of the world, but the decisions that mayor makes could guide other leaders as they chart courses of recovery.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alison Snyder, author of Science
26 mins ago - Science

How we talk to each other about the tough stuff

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

2020 brought unprecedented challenges for millions of people, but how we talk about our distress, pain and problems can help us cope.

Why it matters: Conversation "partners help, collaborate and validate us as we try to put into words what in some ways are unspeakable difficulties," says Denise Solomon, who studies interpersonal communication at Penn State University.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: Extra doses of Pfizer vaccine could expand U.S. supply — The brewing workplace debate over vaccinations America's rural, underserved communities close in on coronavirus vaccine.
  2. Health: CDC: Drug overdose deaths accelerated during pandemic — Study finds nearly 12,000 excess deaths among young adults between March and July — Coronavirus cases hold steady but remain dangerously high.
  3. Politics: Inauguration to be limited to State of the Union-sized audience Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tests positive — Biden set to take vaccine in public next week.
  4. Business: NYC restaurants fight to stay alive amid COVID-19 restrictions — 2020's been a breakout year for the creator economy.
  5. World: U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow