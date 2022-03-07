Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris kicks off anniversary of $1.9 trillion COVID relief law

Mike Allen
Kamala Harris
Vice President Harris speaks yesterday in Selma, Ala., on the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, which galvanized the voting-rights movement. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

After returning from a civil-rights event Sunday in Selma (above), Vice President Harris today helps kick off a week of White House events marking Friday's anniversary of the COVID-relief American Rescue Plan.

  • Monday will focus on community colleges + historically Black colleges and universities.
  • Tuesday will focus on the child tax credit and earned income tax credit.
  • Wednesday will highlight mayors + state and local hiring.
  • Thursday will focus on health-care premiums.
  • On Friday, President Biden will go to Philadelphia, with a spotlight on reopening schools.
Go deeper