Vice President Harris speaks yesterday in Selma, Ala., on the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, which galvanized the voting-rights movement. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

After returning from a civil-rights event Sunday in Selma (above), Vice President Harris today helps kick off a week of White House events marking Friday's anniversary of the COVID-relief American Rescue Plan. Monday will focus on community colleges + historically Black colleges and universities.

will focus on community colleges + historically Black colleges and universities. Tuesday will focus on the child tax credit and earned income tax credit.

will focus on the child tax credit and earned income tax credit. Wednesday will highlight mayors + state and local hiring.

will highlight mayors + state and local hiring. Thursday will focus on health-care premiums.

will focus on health-care premiums. On Friday, President Biden will go to Philadelphia, with a spotlight on reopening schools.