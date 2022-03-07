Harris kicks off anniversary of $1.9 trillion COVID relief law
After returning from a civil-rights event Sunday in Selma (above), Vice President Harris today helps kick off a week of White House events marking Friday's anniversary of the COVID-relief American Rescue Plan.
- Monday will focus on community colleges + historically Black colleges and universities.
- Tuesday will focus on the child tax credit and earned income tax credit.
- Wednesday will highlight mayors + state and local hiring.
- Thursday will focus on health-care premiums.
- On Friday, President Biden will go to Philadelphia, with a spotlight on reopening schools.