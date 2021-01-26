Sign up for our daily briefing

Anti-curfew protesters clash with police in Netherlands for third night

Protesters set a car on fire during a protest against new coronavirus measures in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Photo: ROB ENGELAAR/ANP/AFP via Getty

A weekend of anti-curfew protests carried into Monday as crowds of residents rallied against new coronavirus restrictions and clashed with police in several Netherlands cities.

Why it matters: Dutch police have described the protests, many of which quickly turned into riots, as the worst unrest in four decades, the BBC notes. The country has confirmed nearly a million cases and over 13,500 deaths from COVID-19, per Johns Hopkins.

Catch up quick: In the past three days, riot police and protesters have clashed in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Amersfoort and Geleen as demonstrations turned violent.

  • Images and videos on social media show looting in Den Bosch and a mob attack on a press photographer in Haarlem.
  • A coronavirus testing center in Urk was set on fire Saturday, the BBC reports.
  • Police used water cannon and tear gas against demonstrators in Rotterdam.
  • Unknown perpetrators lit fires on the streets of The Hague, while some men threw rocks and fireworks.
  • Police have arrested more than 200 people, the BBC reports.

What they're saying: "It's unacceptable. All normal people will regard this with horror," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Twitter. "What motivated these people has nothing to do with protesting, it's criminal violence and we will treat it as such."

The big picture: The Dutch government introduced a curfew, a first in the country since World War II, after the National Institute for Health warned of new outbreaks due to the new variant from the U.K.

  • Violators of the curfew, which stretches from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. and went into effect Saturday, would face fines.
  • The Netherlands was already under strict lockdown after coronavirus cases surged across Europe in December. Bars, restaurants, schools and non-essential shops remain closed.
  • The government has also banned flights from the U.K., South Africa and South America in an attempt to prevent variants from reaching the country.
In photos: Curfew protest unrest across the Netherlands
A damaged store near the train station in Eindhoven. Photo: Rob Engelaar/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
Police intervene with water cannon during a protest in Eindhoven. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
People loot a shop during clashes between police and a large group of young people on Beijerlandselaan in Rotterdam. Photo: Marco De Swart/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
Dutch policemen arrest a man during clashes with protesters in Rotterdam. Photo: Marco De Swart/ANP/AFP via Getty

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
13 hours ago - Health

Moderna says vaccine appears to protect against new COVID-19 variants

Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against new variants of the virus that first appeared in the U.K. and in South Africa, the company announced on Monday.

Yes, but: The vaccine was as effective against the strain from U.K., but saw a six-fold reduction in antibodies against the South Africa variant. Even still, the neutralizing antibodies generated by the vaccine "remain above levels that are expected to be protective," according to the company.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: Pandemic fatigue quantified — Coronavirus could be worsening childhood obesity.
  2. Vaccine: Biden floats prospect of 1.5 million vaccinations a day — Moderna says vaccine appears to protect against new COVID-19 variants.
  3. Politics: Deborah Birx went "on the road" for local COVID efforts to avoid White House censorship — Sanders says Democrats will push coronavirus relief package through with simple majority.
  4. Business: Budweiser skips Super Bowl ads in favor of vaccine education campaign.
  5. World: First U.S. case of COVID-19 variant from Brazil confirmed in Minnesota — Mexican President López Obrador tests positive for coronavirus.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Google's chief health officer Karen DeSalvo on vaccinating America.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 21 hours ago - World

Portugal president wins second term, but far-right gains as COVID cases spike

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at a polling station in Celorico de Basto, Portugal, on Sunday. The election took place with strict social distancing rules and other coronavirus precuatins in effect. Photo: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Portugal's center-right President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said after being re-elected with 61% of the vote for a second term Sunday his priority will be to "combat the pandemic," per Reuters.

Why it matters: Portugal is currently on lockdown with the highest seven-day COVID-19 average per 100,000 and some of the highest death rates in the world, according to Johns Hopkins.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow