Portugal to ban domestic travel for national holidays as coronavirus cases surge

Passengers wear mandatory protective masks while riding on a bus in in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Portugal will ban most domestic travel and close schools on the days around two upcoming national holidays, the country's ministry of health said Saturday.

Why it matters: Portugal recorded 6,472 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, per the health ministry. The country of 10 million ranks seventh in Europe for the number of total cases per 100,000 people and 14th for new deaths from the virus, Reuters reported, citing the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control figures.

  • Portugal recorded 62 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, with 3,824 confirmed since the pandemic began.

Details: The country will ban travel between municipalities from 11 p.m. local time on Nov. 27 to 5 a.m. on Dec. 2, and from 11 p.m. on Dec. 4 to 5 a.m. on Dec. 9, Prime Minister António Costa said on Saturday, per Reuters.

  • Schools will close on the Mondays before the Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 holidays and businesses must shut early.
  • The ministry of health said masks, already mandatory in public and retail and other commercial spaces, must now be worn in workplaces, except in areas where this workstations are isolated.
  • An overnight curfew and weekend lockdown after 1 p.m. will continue in 174 municipalities with high infection rates for at least two more weeks, Costa said, Reuters reported.

What he's saying: "We continue to have a very high number of cases which is a threat to our health," Costa said in a news conference, per Reuters.

  • "We must persist to not only halt that growth rate but invert it."

Oriana Gonzalez
9 hours ago - World

Iran closes businesses, limits travel amid coronavirus surge

A view of closed stores in Tehran Grand Bazaar after Iran imposed tougher restrictions nationwide to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iran on Saturday imposed tougher restrictions to slow the accelerated spread of COVID-19 in the country, closing businesses and limiting travel between its major cities, but stopping short of a complete shutdown.

By the numbers: The nation, which has topped 840,000 confirmed cases, also recorded a daily death toll above 430 for the past five consecutive days, hitting 479 deaths on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
13 hours ago - Health

Why we're numb to 250,000 coronavirus deaths

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. passed 250,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 this week, a figure that is truly vast — too vast, perhaps, for us to comprehend.

Why it matters: The psychic numbing that sets in around mass death saps us of our empathy for victims and discourages us from making the sacrifices needed to control the pandemic, while it hampers our ability to prepare for other rare but potentially catastrophic risks down the road.

Fadel Allassan
Nov 20, 2020 - Health

South Korea urges public to stay home as COVID-19 cases rise

Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Simon Shin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

South Korea is urging people to stay home and avoid crowds following a recent uptick in coronavirus infections, AP reports.

Why it matters: The country has seen its number of cases increase steadily since it relaxed several coronavirus-related restrictions October. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday (local time) asked the public to limit end-of-the-year parties, and employers to allow workers work from home.

