Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Social distancing plummeted as the pandemic continued on in the U.S., new research published in JAMA shows.
Between the lines: Most people continued to avoid large crowds and interactions with high-risk people for more than six months.
- But staying home and remaining isolated from everyone other than household members was too much to ask for many Americans over such an extended period of time.
- These cracks in social distancing practices were all the virus needed to continue spreading, eventually taking off like wildfire across every region of the country at once.
My thought bubble: If there's any obvious lesson to learn from all of this, it's that stopping a pandemic early on — before people become exhausted with the disruption to their lives — is crucial.