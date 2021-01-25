Sign up for our daily briefing

Pandemic fatigue quantified

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Social distancing plummeted as the pandemic continued on in the U.S., new research published in JAMA shows.

Between the lines: Most people continued to avoid large crowds and interactions with high-risk people for more than six months.

  • But staying home and remaining isolated from everyone other than household members was too much to ask for many Americans over such an extended period of time.
  • These cracks in social distancing practices were all the virus needed to continue spreading, eventually taking off like wildfire across every region of the country at once.

My thought bubble: If there's any obvious lesson to learn from all of this, it's that stopping a pandemic early on — before people become exhausted with the disruption to their lives — is crucial.

Axios
Updated Jan 24, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. surpasses 25 million COVID cases.
  2. Vaccine: Cities launch efforts to vaccinate the homeless.
  3. Politics: Deborah Birx went "on the road" for local COVID efforts to avoid White House censorship — Sanders says Democrats will push coronavirus relief package through with simple majority.
  4. Media: Why made-for-TV moments like Amanda Gorman matter during the pandemic.
  5. World: Brazil begins distributing AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
Orion Rummler
18 hours ago - Health

U.S. surpasses 25 million COVID cases

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 22 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The U.S has confirmed more than 25 million coronavirus cases, per Johns Hopkins data updated on Sunday.

The big picture: President Biden has said he expects the country's death toll to exceed 500,000 people by next month, as the rate of deaths due to the virus continues to escalate.

Felix SalmonStef W. Kight
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus has inflamed global inequality

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

History will likely remember the pandemic as the "first time since records began that inequality rose in virtually every country on earth at the same time." That's the verdict from Oxfam's inequality report covering the year 2020 — a terrible year that hit the poorest, hardest across the planet.

Why it matters: The world's poorest were already in a race against time, facing down an existential risk in the form of global climate change. The coronavirus pandemic could set global poverty reduction back as much as a full decade, according to the World Bank.

