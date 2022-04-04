Senators reach deal on bipartisan $10 billion COVID package

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Senate negotiators in both parties on Monday announced a deal on a $10 billion Covid-19 preparedness funding package.

Why it matters: The deal comes after the White House had raised alarm bells about insufficient funding to ward off future pandemics and Covid-19 surges, though it still falls far short of what top Democrats say is needed.

The White House initially requested $22.5 billion in emergency funding last month.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued that the White House should ask for twice that amount.

The details: All $10 billion of the funding goes to agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services and is offset by unspent COVID-19 aid funds, according to an outline from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

$9.25 billion goes to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the agency that oversees vaccines, treatments and testing. At least $5 billion of that must be spent on therapeutics.

The other $750 million is for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund for research, development and manufacturing of vaccines for future Covid-19 variants.

What's not in the bill is $5 billion in funding Democrats hoped to include to boost distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to other countries.

What they're saying: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the chief Republican negotiator, said in a statement the legislation "deserves broad bipartisan support."