Senators reach deal on bipartisan $10 billion COVID package
Senate negotiators in both parties on Monday announced a deal on a $10 billion Covid-19 preparedness funding package.
Why it matters: The deal comes after the White House had raised alarm bells about insufficient funding to ward off future pandemics and Covid-19 surges, though it still falls far short of what top Democrats say is needed.
- The White House initially requested $22.5 billion in emergency funding last month.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued that the White House should ask for twice that amount.
The details: All $10 billion of the funding goes to agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services and is offset by unspent COVID-19 aid funds, according to an outline from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
- $9.25 billion goes to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the agency that oversees vaccines, treatments and testing. At least $5 billion of that must be spent on therapeutics.
- The other $750 million is for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund for research, development and manufacturing of vaccines for future Covid-19 variants.
What's not in the bill is $5 billion in funding Democrats hoped to include to boost distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to other countries.
What they're saying: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the chief Republican negotiator, said in a statement the legislation "deserves broad bipartisan support."
- "While this agreement does not include funding for the U.S. global vaccination program, I am willing to explore a fiscally-responsible solution to support global efforts in the weeks ahead," Romney added.
- Schumer similarly said he will work to include that funding in "separate legislation," but added that both chambers should "act quickly" to pass this deal.
- Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said he is "deeply disappointed" by the lack of global vaccine funds, which he called "short-sighted," a "grave mistake" and "fiscally foolish." He added, however, that "I intend to vote for this bill."