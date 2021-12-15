Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden COVID official: "No need to lock down," even as cases surge

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday that there will be "no need" to shut down the U.S. economy "in any way," adding that the country has the tools necessary to fight the Omicron variant.

The big picture: There is an increase of coronavirus cases, driven by the Delta variant, across the country, and CDC director Rochelle Walensky has said that the number of Omicron cases is "likely to rise."

By the numbers: On Dec. 13, the U.S. recorded over 201,000 new cases and the seven-day average of cases reached 117,890, according to CDC data.

What he's saying: "We have the tools to fight this virus, including Omicron, and we're in a ... stronger place than we were a year ago and there's no need to lock down," Zients said.

  • "We have effective vaccines ... including against Omicron. We have booster shots for all adults. We have now a vaccine for kids age five [through] 11. That means we now have vaccines for 95% of Americans."
  • "We know how to keep our kids in school and our businesses open. And we're not going to shut down our economy in any way. We're going to keep our schools and our business open," he added.

Between the lines: Zients' message echoes that of President Biden last month, when he said that Omicron was "a cause for concern, not a cause for panic," and that the U.S. would continue to fight the virus "not with shutdowns or lockdowns, but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing and more."

Caitlin Owens
Updated 7 hours ago - Health

COVID booster gap traps millions of Americans

Data: CDC; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Health officials are stressing the importance of coronavirus vaccine booster shots as the Omicron variant spreads around the world, but millions of Americans aren't yet eligible for another dose.

Why it matters: Two doses of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines — or one dose of J&J — aren't very protective against Omicron infection, according to preliminary data, although they likely work much better against severe disease.

  • But some experts warn that giving a booster shot too soon could diminish its effects.
Paige Hopkins
Dec 14, 2021 - Axios Washington D.C.

Tracking Omicron in the DMV

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have all reported cases of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Why it matters: Omicron’s spread further highlights that the pandemic isn’t over and COVID-19 is still mutating.

The four Omicron cases reported in the District are all among vaccinated young adults. None of them are hospitalized.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. COVID death toll tops 800,000 — Fighting COVID misinformation with cartoons — Biden admin orders enough Pfizer antiviral pills for 10 million Americans.
  2. Vaccines: COVID booster gap traps millions of Americans — Millions of America's seniors are vulnerable to Omicron.
  3. States: Colorado governor says COVID "medical emergency" is over — Supreme Court declines to block NY's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers
  4. World: COVID vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage, study finds — U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases — Africa may not hit 70% vaccination target until late 2024, WHO warns.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
