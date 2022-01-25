Sign up for our daily briefing

Another wave of death

Bob Herman
Expand chart
Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Omicron infections are trending down nationally, but the number of deaths is as high now as it was during the summer's Delta wave.

Why it matters: Preventing death is the ultimate goal, and thousands of Americans continue to die from this coronavirus every day even though vaccines have been available to the public for roughly a year.

By the numbers: More than 2,000 people are dying from COVID every day right now, and that number has been rising for the past week, according to the latest seven-day rolling averages.

  • Roughly three out of four deaths are people who are 65 or older, according to the CDC.
  • Unvaccinated people are 100 times more likely to die from COVID than people who have gotten three doses of an mRNA vaccine.

What they're saying: Deaths are a lagging indicator of the virus' spread, so even though mortality rates are relatively low when compared with the Delta variant, the massive number of COVID cases means a large number of people will still die.

  • "There's just so many people infected — that mortality is still coming," said Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease physician at Duke University. "How high, sadly, remains to be seen."

A silver lining: There is hope deaths will fall soon since cases are declining and more people are getting immunized.

  • "Increased vaccination and infection are strengthening our defenses against COVID," former CDC director Tom Frieden tweeted. "I'm more optimistic about our ability to tame the pandemic than at any point since its emergence."
  • But the usual caveats still apply: The current state is not anything close to "endemic," and new variants always pose a threat.

Go deeper

Neal RothschildSara Fischer
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

America can't quit polarizing politicians

Expand chart
Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

New data finds that the nation's most polarizing politicians are often the ones that garner the most attention online.

Why it matters: Online engagement helps politicians build a bigger national profile and more fundraising power, incentivizing them be more outrageous, more polarizing and more divisive.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
32 mins ago - Science

It's time to take reproduction in space seriously

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Before humans can settle off-Earth, scientists need to figure out how — or even whether — people can reproduce in space.

Why it matters: Powerful figures in the space industry like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have dreams of a future where millions of people live in space, which would naturally require a self-sustaining population of humans somewhere other than Earth.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Scott Rosenberg
32 mins ago - Technology

Market bubble or bust, Big Tech wins

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

With many bellwether tech stocks down more than 10% since the year's start, the industry is once again debating whether it faces a "big one" — a financial earthquake that will end a two-decade run of spectacular growth.

The big picture: Whether January's downs prove a turning point or just a minor "correction," tech's giants know that, either way, they'll come out on top.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow