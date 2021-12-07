Vaccination rates have ticked higher since the discovery of the Omicron variant, CDC data shows.

By the numbers: The seven-day average for vaccinations in the U.S. reached about 1.8 million on Monday, up from an average of about 1.3 million a month ago.

Much of the growth is happening because vaccinated people are getting boosters, not because of a surge in unvaccinated people seeking their first shots, the Washington Post writes.

Where it stands: About 23% of American adults, or roughly 47 million people, completed their initial series and have also gotten boosted.

That's up from about 35 million boosted just before Thanksgiving.

What they're saying: "Omicron has the potential to promote much-needed things to happen in the United States: vaccinations and boosters," tweeted Eric Topol, executive vice president of Scripps Research.

Go deeper: CDC director says number of U.S. Omicron cases "likely to rise"