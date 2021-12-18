Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Friday that he has mobilized 1,050 members of the National Guard to assist with COVID-related staffing issues in hospitals across the state.

Why it matters: More than 4,700 people are currently hospitalized in Ohio for COVID — equating to one in every 5 hospital patients, according to DeWine's office.

"This is the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 this year, and the number of hospitalized patients is rapidly approaching an all-time high."

Details: Out of the 1,050 National Guard members dispatched to hospitals, roughly 150 are highly trained medical professionals.

The rest will take on service roles with patient transport, housekeeping and food distribution.

The big picture: Health officials have warned that with Omicron spreading across the country, hospitals will remain overwhelmed.