Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge

A healthcare professional suits up to enter a COVID patient's room in the ICU at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert, Ohio, on Nov. 20, 2020. Photo: Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Friday that he has mobilized 1,050 members of the National Guard to assist with COVID-related staffing issues in hospitals across the state.

Why it matters: More than 4,700 people are currently hospitalized in Ohio for COVID — equating to one in every 5 hospital patients, according to DeWine's office.

  • "This is the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 this year, and the number of hospitalized patients is rapidly approaching an all-time high."

Details: Out of the 1,050 National Guard members dispatched to hospitals, roughly 150 are highly trained medical professionals.

  • The rest will take on service roles with patient transport, housekeeping and food distribution.

The big picture: Health officials have warned that with Omicron spreading across the country, hospitals will remain overwhelmed.

Go deeper

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
15 hours ago - Health

Weight of COVID pushing health care workforce to breaking point

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

New waves of COVID infections are crashing into a health care system whose workers are at a breaking point — if not already past it.

Why it matters: Hospital workers have had little relief from COVID over the past two years. And that burned-out, dispirited workforce is again being overwhelmed by surges from Delta, while facing the specter of yet another wave from Omicron.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
10 hours ago - Health

U.S. braces for imminent "viral blizzard"

Photo: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. is facing an imminent COVID-19 "viral blizzard," infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm told CNN Thursday.

What they're saying: "In the next three to eight weeks, we're going to see millions of Americans are going to be infected with this virus, and that will be overlaid on top of Delta," said Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
11 hours ago - Health

Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron

A patient receives the Sputnik Light vaccine during a home vaccination visit in Kazan, Russia. Photo: Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images

COVID-19 vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson and China's Sinopharm, as well as the Russian-made Sputnik V, were found to provide little or no protection against the newly emerging Omicron variant, according to a study out this week.

Driving the news: The study, which was published as a preprint and isn't yet peer-reviewed, found that just three out of 13 people who were fully vaccinated with China's Sinopharm vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against Omicron.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

