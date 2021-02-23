Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Pandemic drives nonprofit media boom

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A nonprofit consortium of nonprofit journalism organizations had a record 28% membership growth last year.

Why it matters: The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed some struggling newsrooms to embrace the nonprofit model, an arrangement that allows news companies to accept charitable donations while still being able to sell ads and subscriptions.

By the numbers: The Institute for Nonprofit News says it helped facilitate five newsroom conversions to nonprofit status last year.

  • INN now counts 309 nonprofit journalism groups as members as of February. Its 2020 member growth included 26 startups, which helped to create new news organizations in news deserts across the country.
  • The group's NewsMatch fundraising campaign, the largest grassroots campaign to support nonprofit news in the U.S., exceeded $5 million for the very first time last year, with a 34% increase in newsroom participants (261 in total).

The big picture: The trend is continuing into 2021, as more local papers face pandemic-driven advertising headwinds.

The Baltimore Sun, The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, and a few other smaller papers, are being sold to a Maryland-based nonprofit as a part of hedge fund Alden Global Capital's agreement to buy Tribune Publishing last week.

  • The nonprofit, called the Sunlight for All Institute, is a public charity formed by Stewart Bainum Jr., a former Maryland politician and hotel magnate.

Earlier this month, 14 New Jersey weekly papers announced they are being converted to nonprofits.

Be smart: Nonprofit journalism isn't a new trend, but more for-profit entities are trying to change their status to nonprofits in recent history.

  • The Philadelphia Inquirer and its sister websites were donated to the H.F. Lenfest Institute for Journalism in New Media, which is part of the Philadelphia Foundation and named after the outlets' owner.
  • The Salt Lake Tribune became a nonprofit so that it could start soliciting donations in 2019.

Between the lines: The nonprofit model has been challenged by IRS hesitation to categorize news companies, especially newspapers, as non-commercial entities.

  • "We explained to the IRS that their historic concern about newspapers being ‘commercial’ doesn’t reflect the current reality," said Meghan Biss, an attorney with the exempt organizations practice at Caplin & Drysdale who helped the Salt Lake Tribune pivot to a non-profit model in 2019.

The bottom line: "We have to subsidize reporting if we want democracy to survive," says Elizabeth Green, the CEO and co-founder of the non-profit local news company Chalkbeat. "Markets will not pay for all we need."

  • "It’s a classic public good problem: we all benefit from local news about public interest topics, even if we don’t pay for it," she said. "What advertising once subsidized now needs philanthropic support to thrive." 

Go deeper: Struggling media companies pivot to non-profits

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
30 mins ago - Health

Pfizer and Moderna expect to double vaccine shipments by spring

UCHealth pharmacist Marissa Kim prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 20 in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Moderna and Pfizer plan to significantly boost vaccine shipments to the U.S. government by this spring, according to written testimony from company executives released Tuesday ahead of a House committee hearing on vaccines.

Where it stands: Pfizer expects to increase its weekly vaccine delivery from 4-5 million doses at the start of February to more than 13 million doses by mid-March, said John Young, Pfizer's chief business officer.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

David Perdue will not run for Senate seat in Georgia in 2022

Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) announced Tuesday that he will not enter the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022.

Why it matters: The 2022 election will play a key role in determining which party controls the Senate after Republicans — including Perdue — lost two Georgia seats to Democrats during last month's dual runoffs.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Commodities hit 8-year high as market divergence continues

Expand chart
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tech stocks suffered some big losses on Monday, as the specter of higher U.S. borrowing costs continued to weigh on their share prices, while bullish vaccine expectations helped make the Dow the only major U.S. index to end in the green.

What happened: The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.37%, a fresh one-year high, showing investors remain bullish on the economy and a recovery in inflation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!