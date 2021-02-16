Sign up for our daily briefing



FEMA launches first COVID-19 mass vaccination sites

A COVID-19 vaccination site in Los Angeles last week. Photo: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Tuesday launched its first mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Los Angeles and Oakland, the AP reports.

Why it matters: The sites are going up as the Biden administration is working to speed up vaccine distributions. However, inclement weather throughout the U.S. is delaying vaccine deliveries and power outages forced officials in Texas to give out shots before they went bad.

  • The Centers for Disease Control reports that the U.S. is currently administering 1.67 million COVID-19 vaccines per day.
  • Approximately 38.3 million Americans — or about to 12% of the U.S. population — has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The big picture: The Biden administration is also boosting its vaccine efforts by upping the number of vaccines sent to states to 13.5 million doses per week, the AP notes. Biden was originally shooting for 1 million vaccine distributions per day but increased that goal in January to 1.5 million per day.

Courtenay Brown
12 hours ago - Economy & Business

CEOs search for a bigger role in getting America vaccinated

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

CEOs — more trusted than government — want a larger role in what may be the biggest countrywide undertaking of our lifetimes: the mass rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

The big picture: A slew of big businesses are offering up the resources they have, including technical expertise and physical space. But there's no coordinated effort at the federal level to tap the full potential of the private sector’s muscle.

Jason ClayworthLinh Ta
9 hours ago - Health

Where Iowa stands on wasted COVID-19 vaccines

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A low percentage of Iowa's COVID-19 vaccine supply has gone in the garbage, according to IDPH data provided to Axios.

By the numbers: About .05% of the state's vaccine supply has gone to waste, according to tracking data by IDPH.

Marisa Fernandez
Feb 12, 2021 - Health

CDC releases guidelines on safely reopening schools

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

School reopenings should be contingent on community transmission rates and should be a priority over restaurants and other nonessential businesses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Friday.

Why it matters: America's educators have been calling on the health agency to issue clear and useful guidance for schools, following mixed signals sent by the Trump administration last year.

