Major American banks lift mask mandates in U.S. offices

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley are no longer requiring employees to wear masks in U.S. offices, Reuters reported Friday.

Why it matters: The move is part of a larger trend across the U.S. as the number of COVID cases continues to fall. A host of blue states have lifted mask requirements this past week.

Details: Goldman Sachs employees, who must be fully vaccinated against the virus, won't have to wear masks starting Monday, while JPMorgan has already made mask-wearing voluntary for fully vaccinated workers.

Only vaccinated employees are allowed to enter Morgan Stanley buildings, so the bank has also dropped its mask mandate, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Worth noting: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend mask-wearing in indoor spaces that are at high risk of transmission.