Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

CDC recommends indoor mask use even as states lift COVID restrictions

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the CDC will continue to recommend that people wear masks indoors in areas where there's high risk of transmission.

The big picture: Despite CDC data showing that community transmission in the U.S. remains high, many states are moving to ease or lift coronavirus restrictions, including getting rid of mask mandates in schools.

State of play: Currently, CDC guidance states that people should wear masks indoors when in areas of high and substantial transmission "to maximize protection and prevent possibly spreading COVID-19 to others."

  • Specifically for schools, the CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

What she's saying: "At this time, we continue to recommend masking in areas of high and substantial transmission, and that's much of the country right now," Walensky said during a press briefing.

  • Walensky did acknowledge that states have been dropping mask mandates, saying, "we've always said that these decisions are going to have to be made at the local level, and that policies at the local level will look at local cases, they'll look at how local hospitals are doing, they'll look at local vaccination rates."
  • "As I understand it, in many of these decisions are using a phased approach, not all of these decisions are being made to start things tomorrow, but they're looking at a phased approach.
  • "The cases are continuing to drop dramatically, hospitalizations are continuing to drop dramatically as people are making these decisions and as we are working on our guidance, so I'm encouraged to see those trends."

By the numbers: Walensky said Wednesday that the current 7-day average of cases is around 247,320 cases per day, "a decrease of about 44% over the previous week."

  • Yes, but: The 7-day average of daily deaths is at about 2,400 a day, an increase of approximately 3% over the previous week, Walensky added.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Health

New York drops indoor mask mandate

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) speaking in Albany in January 2021. Photo: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced Wednesday the state will drop its indoor mask mandate and a requirement that businesses ask customers for proof of vaccination starting Thursday.

Why it matters: New York joins several other blue states in seeking normalcy and rolling back restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, as cases rapidly wane after peaking in January from the Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

U.S. antitrust officials approve WarnerMedia-Discovery merger

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday approved AT&T's plan to merge its WarnerMedia unit, including CNN and HBO, with Discovery.

Why it matters: Dozens of Democratic congresspeople, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) had raised antitrust concerns about the deal.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Oriana Gonzalez
4 hours ago - Health

Fauci: U.S. heading out of "full-blown pandemic phase"

Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions could end "soon," even as early as this year, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told the Financial Times in an interview published Tuesday.

The big picture: Fauci explained that he does not believe "we are going to eradicate this virus," but said that it will instead reach an "equilibrium."

Go deeper (1 min. read)