How COVID deaths compare to seasonal flu

While the seasonal flu can be life-threatening, it paled in comparison to the overall numbers of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. over the last two years.

Yes, but: Experts warn about the dual threat from COVID surges and influenza, and say the flu season could be tough because this year's flu shot appears to be poorly matched to the flu strains circulating this season.

"From our lab-based studies it looks like a major mismatch," Scott Hensley, a University of Pennsylvania microbiology professor and lead author of the study, told CNN.

