Coronavirus deaths climbing while country deals with political unrest

Coronavirus deaths continue to reach tragic heights while the country grapples with a vaccine rollout, an impeachment and ongoing civil unrest.
The state of play: States with the top-five death rates per 100,000 residents as of Thursday include...
- New Jersey, with 227 people dead per 100,000 residents
- Massachusetts — 196
- Rhode Island — 188
- South Dakota — 186
- Connecticut — 182