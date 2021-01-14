Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Coronavirus deaths climbing while country deals with political unrest

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Coronavirus deaths continue to reach tragic heights while the country grapples with a vaccine rollout, an impeachment and ongoing civil unrest.

The state of play: States with the top-five death rates per 100,000 residents as of Thursday include...

  • New Jersey, with 227 people dead per 100,000 residents
  • Massachusetts — 196
  • Rhode Island — 188
  • South Dakota — 186
  • Connecticut — 182

Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
Updated 13 hours ago - Health

America is tuning out the coronavirus at the peak of its destruction

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. is now averaging nearly 250,000 new coronavirus cases per day — a crisis of staggering proportions, even though many Americans have tuned it out.

The big picture: It's not even sufficient to say the pandemic is “still going on,” as if it’s a fire that hasn’t finished burning out. The pandemic is raging. Its deadliest and most dangerous days are happening right now. And it keeps getting worse.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
11 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus deaths reach 4,000 per day as hospitals remain in crisis mode

Data: The COVID Tracking ProjectHarvard Global Health Institute; Cartogram: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Hospitals around the country remain filled beyond capacity, threatening the quality of care provided both to coronavirus patients and people suffering other medical emergencies.

Why it matters: We're beginning to see more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths a day, and heart attacks and car accidents are still happening, whether or not the local hospital has any room left.

Shawna Chen
21 hours ago - Health

Delays overshadow Johnson & Johnson vaccine's long-lasting potential

Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty

Participants who received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine in an early study developed coronavirus immunity for at least 71 days, but a production lag could mean a rollout of fewer-than-promised doses, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: If approved, J&J’s vaccine would be the first available to protect from COVID with a single dose, streamlining vaccine administration and distribution.

