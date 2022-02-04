Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. COVID death toll hits 900,000

Shawna Chen

A memorial vigil for nursing home residents who died due to COVID on March 20, 2021 in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S.'s death toll from the coronavirus crossed 900,000 on Friday, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University.

Why it matters: Accelerated by Omicron, the gruesome milestone comes less than two months after the U.S. topped 800,000 COVID deaths.

  • The number of people who died from COVID in the U.S. now exceeds the population of Indianapolis, San Francisco or Charlotte, North Carolina, AP notes.

Go deeper

Hope King, author of Closer
40 mins ago - Technology

Facebook and Snapchat pivot to the pros

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Facebook and Snapchat are relying more on professionally created content as personal sharing on social media continues to decline.

Why it matters: The pivot away from the stuff that made these companies what they are could provide a buffer against growing regulatory pressure.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence says Trump is “wrong” about overturning 2020 election

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that former President Trump is "wrong" to claim that Pence could have overturned the results of the 2020 election during the election certification.

Driving the news: "I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said while speaking at a conference hosted by the Federalist Society in Florida.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Noah Garfinkel
3 hours ago - Sports

The 10 U.S. athletes to watch at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Team USA at the Opening Cermony at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Despite engaging in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games, the U.S. will have 224 athletes competing in Beijing across 15 sports.

Here are ten athletes we're watching.

Go deeper (1 min. read)