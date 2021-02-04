Polling suggests vaccinating kids for COVID isn't very popular

A third of U.S. adults say they don't plan to get their children vaccinated against the coronavirus, and only about 4 in 10 say they do, according to recent polling by Verywell Health.

Why it matters: There isn't currently a vaccine available for children, but kids will eventually be an important component of reaching widespread immunity throughout the population.

Children themselves generally aren't at high risk of severe coronavirus infections.

Where it stands: Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease official, said last week that he hopes we'll be able to start vaccinating children in the "late spring and early summer," per AP.

