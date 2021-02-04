Polling suggests vaccinating kids for COVID isn't very popular

Sign up for our daily briefing
A third of U.S. adults say they don't plan to get their children vaccinated against the coronavirus, and only about 4 in 10 say they do, according to recent polling by Verywell Health.
Why it matters: There isn't currently a vaccine available for children, but kids will eventually be an important component of reaching widespread immunity throughout the population.
- Children themselves generally aren't at high risk of severe coronavirus infections.
Where it stands: Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease official, said last week that he hopes we'll be able to start vaccinating children in the "late spring and early summer," per AP.
