Polling suggests vaccinating kids for COVID isn't very popular

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Data: Verywell Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

A third of U.S. adults say they don't plan to get their children vaccinated against the coronavirus, and only about 4 in 10 say they do, according to recent polling by Verywell Health.

Why it matters: There isn't currently a vaccine available for children, but kids will eventually be an important component of reaching widespread immunity throughout the population.

  • Children themselves generally aren't at high risk of severe coronavirus infections.

Where it stands: Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease official, said last week that he hopes we'll be able to start vaccinating children in the "late spring and early summer," per AP.

Go deeper: Read the full polling results.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Majority of Americans support $1.9 trillion COVID relief package

President Biden meets with Democratic senators in the Oval Office on Feb. 3. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday said they support President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

Why it matters: 37% of Republicans polled said they backed Biden's plan — which comes after GOP attempts to negotiate the price tag of the relief bill down to just over $600 billion and lower direct payments to Americans.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
14 hours ago - Health

Fauci pleads: Skip the Super Bowl parties

Anthony Fauci. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Biden administration would really prefer that people "lay low" on Super Bowl Sunday.

Why it matters: This is the first national event that features multi-family gatherings since New Year's, with growing concerns about the COVID-19 variants.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Young and middle-aged adults responsible for most COVID spread.
  2. Vaccine: Cities struggle to target vaccines to the hardest-hit communities — Biden administration will ship COVID vaccine directly to pharmacies — CDC: Vaccine database on race and ethnicity paints incomplete picture.
  3. Politics: Trump administration lobbied against states on COVID-19 vaccine funding — GOP senators release details of $618 billion COVID relief package.
  4. Economy: COVID-19 prompts food stamp spending increaseThe state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  5. World: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is highly effective, study finds.
  6. Sports: NBA to require higher-quality masks.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow