COVID cases are plummeting, and deaths could decline soon

Axios
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

New COVID cases are plunging all across America, and Omicron's death toll is also slowing down.

The big picture: The U.S. is on its way out of this wave of the pandemic after less than two months.

By the numbers: Nationwide, the U.S. is now averaging roughly 240,000 new cases per day — a 61% drop over the past two weeks.

  • Maryland and Washington, D.C., have the lowest case counts in the country, each with fewer than 30 cases per 100,000 people, on average.
  • Oklahoma, meanwhile, saw the biggest improvement over the past two weeks, and is now sitting at an average of about 70 new cases per 100,000 people.

Deaths are still rising, but those increases are slowing down considerably — a sign that they may soon begin to decline.

  • The U.S. is now averaging roughly 2,500 new deaths per day. Those deaths are almost entirely preventable, with vaccines. A smaller outbreak will also help save lives.
  • The total number of U.S. COVID deaths has passed 900,000.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
5 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Biden moves to spend new EV charging cash

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

The Biden administration is throwing open the doors for states to begin tapping $5 billion over five years from the bipartisan infrastructure law to expand electric vehicle charging on the nation's highways.

Why it matters: Transportation is the nation's largest source of carbon emissions. Charging growth is key to helping EVs move from a small — albeit growing — share of sales into rivals for gas-powered cars and eventually replacing them in the market.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tesla accused of systemic racial discrimination in California lawsuit

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at a company event in Hawthorne, California. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tesla is being sued over allegations of systemic racial discrimination made at the company’s California facilities, a state regulatory agency announced late Wednesday. Tesla said ahead of the lawsuit that such action was "misguided."

Driving the news: California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) director Kevin Kish said in an emailed statement that the agency filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the Alameda County Superior Court following an investigation launched after "receiving hundreds of complaints from workers" on the matter.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team USA's Chloe Kim celebrates as she wins the snowboard women's halfpipe final run during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on Thursday morning local time. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

🏂 U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim makes history with second Olympic gold

⛸️ Nathan Chen wins men's figure skating Olympic gold for U.S.

◯‍◯‍◯‍◯‍◯ Legal issue delays Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 6 highlights

