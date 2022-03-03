COVID cases continue steep decline in U.S.
COVID case rates continued a steep decline over the last two weeks with the seven-day rolling average dropping to roughly 59,000 cases a day.
The big picture: These falling case rates prompted the CDC in the last week to loosen its mask guidance, recommending universal masking for less than a third of the U.S. population. The White House is also taking steps to bring back the federal workforce and otherwise promote a return to some form of pre-COVID normal.
By the numbers: Nationwide, the U.S. is averaging roughly 18 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks.
- The lowest case rates were seen in Nebraska with six cases per 100,000 people, followed by Delaware and Maryland, which had nine cases per 100,000, respectively.
- Meanwhile, Montana and Alaska had the highest rates at 49 cases per 100,000 people and 47 cases per 100,000, respectively. [Idaho, Maine and Washington are not included in this because each has data anomalies this week.]
- Kentucky saw the greatest drop, to 38 cases per 100,000 people, down from 114 cases per 100,000 just a few weeks ago.
- The only state where cases rose over the last two weeks was Nevada, which averaged 26 cases per 100,000, up from 23 cases per 100,000 a few weeks ago.
Yes but: Deaths nationwide dropped 18% from a seven-day rolling average of more than 2,300 per day. But they still average roughly 1,900 per day.
What we're watching: As with last week, the latest numbers indicate a cause for optimism as Americans return to more normal activities. But that comes with a caveat that it only takes one bad variant to reverse this progress.