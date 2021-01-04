Get the latest market trends in your inbox

More contagious COVID-19 variant found in 3 U.S. states

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Part of the reason experts are so willing to shake up the vaccine process is a new, more contagious strain of the virus that's spreading around the world.

Why it matters: There's no evidence so far that the mutation makes people any sicker. But if it's more contagious, that means more people getting sick, a certain portion of which will require care from the already-strained health care system.

  • That increased burden in itself could become more deadly, as patients receive a reduced quality of care.

State of play: So far, the mutation has been found in three states — California, Colorado and Florida. But some experts say it's only a matter of time before it becomes the dominant coronavirus strain in the U.S., as it now is in the U.K.

  • "Epidemiological models and Britain's experience indicate that, while only a few cases of the variant have been identified in the United States, it will likely become our dominant strain within a few months," Wachter and Jha write in the Post.
  • "A more infectious virus means more cases, which means more hospitalizations and deaths. We need to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible to save the most lives," they add.

Axios
Updated Jan 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Future: Here's what Axios' newsletter writers are tracking in 2021.
  2. Politics: Biden asks nation for bell ringings, light shows to remember those lost to COVID.
  3. Vaccine: Israel leads world in coronavirus vaccinations — U.S. set to end 2020 with just over 3 million vaccine doses administered.
  4. States: Florida becomes third state with COVID-19 variant.
  5. Economy: The pandemic has dragged car buying into the 21st century.
Axios
Dec 29, 2020 - World

WHO urges vaccinated travelers to keep taking coronavirus precautions

American soldiers line up to receive the first COVID-19 vaccines at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: United States Forces Korea via Getty Images

World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a virtual briefing Monday people who've been vaccinated for COVID-19 "need to take the same precautions" as those who haven't "till there's a certain level of herd immunity."

Driving the news: Swaminathan was asked whether international travel without quarantine would be possible after mass coronavirus vaccinations. "I don't believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it's going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on," she said.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Updated 23 mins ago - World

Iran resumes 20% uranium enrichment, violating nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Photo: Iranian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iran has resumed the production of 20% enriched uranium at its underground nuclear facility in Fordow, an Iranian government spokesman said Monday.

Why it matters: It's a further violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, which doesn’t allow enrichment to such levels. 20% enriched uranium can’t be used for military purposes, but it's a step closer to the 90% enrichment needed to build a nuclear bomb.

