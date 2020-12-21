Get the latest market trends in your inbox
People in the lockdown area near a seafood market in Samut Sakhon, Thailand, on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua via Getty Images
Thailand has begun testing tens of thousands of people following a massive COVID-19 outbreak that prompted officials to enact restrictions including school closures and the lockdown of a coastal province Sunday.
The big picture: Thailand was the first country outside China to report a coronavirus case, but it largely kept the virus in check. Last Thursday, a shrimp market vendor in Samut Sakhon tested positive for coronavirus. By Sunday, Thai officials reported a record 689 new cases. They confirmed another 576 Monday. Most cases are migrant workers from Myanmar.
Yes, but: The population of over 69 million has reported fewer than 5,000 cases — 4,907 as of Monday. Its virus death toll stands at 60, according to government data.