Thailand tests tens of thousands for virus after record surge in cases

People in the lockdown area near a seafood market in Samut Sakhon, Thailand, on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua via Getty Images

Thailand has begun testing tens of thousands of people following a massive COVID-19 outbreak that prompted officials to enact restrictions including school closures and the lockdown of a coastal province Sunday.

The big picture: Thailand was the first country outside China to report a coronavirus case, but it largely kept the virus in check. Last Thursday, a shrimp market vendor in Samut Sakhon tested positive for coronavirus. By Sunday, Thai officials reported a record 689 new cases. They confirmed another 576 Monday. Most cases are migrant workers from Myanmar.

Yes, but: The population of over 69 million has reported fewer than 5,000 cases — 4,907 as of Monday. Its virus death toll stands at 60, according to government data.

Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: No evidence that U.K.'s new COVID-19 strain will affect vaccinations, U.S. surgeon general says.
  2. Vaccine: First shipments of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine sent in the U.S.
  3. Business: Instacart is latest gig company to request early vaccines for workers.
  4. Education: Teachers brace for tense, stressful 2021 — College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester.
  5. World: Countries restrict travel from U.K. to curb spread of coronavirus variant.
Fadel Allassan
Updated 8 hours ago - Health

Countries restrict travel from U.K. to curb spread of COVID-19 variant

London's Heathrow Airport. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Canada became on Sunday evening the latest country to suspend travel from the United Kingdoms after the U.K. and World Health Organization said they'd identified a new variant of COVID-19 in England.

Driving the news: Dutch officials were first to impose the restrictions after they identified at least one case of the same variant in the Netherlands. France, Germany, Italy, the Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Bulgaria have announced similar U.K. travel bans.

Orion Rummler
11 hours ago - Health

CDC panel says adults over 75, essential workers should be next in line for vaccine

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Falmouth Health Centre on Dec. 20 in Falmouth, England. Photo: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

Americans 75 and older along with roughly 30 million "frontline essential workers" should be next in line to get coronavirus vaccinations, a group of experts that make recommendations to the CDC voted on Sunday, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: Adults over 75 are eight times more likely to be hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus. Essential workers are at an elevated risk for COVID-19 infections and are disproportionately people of color, who face higher mortality rates from the coronavirus than white people.

