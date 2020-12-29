Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse coronavirus vaccine

Josefa Perez, 89, on Sunday becomes the first woman to be vaccinated in Spain's Catalonia region, at the Feixa Llarga residence in Barcelona. Photo: Pau Venteo/Europa Press via Getty Images

Spain is creating a registry of people who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination and will share this with other European Union member states, the country's Health Minister Salvador Illa told broadcaster La Sexta Monday.

The big picture: Spain become on Monday the fourth European nation to surpass 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus, after the United Kingdom, Italy and France, per Johns Hopkins. It's confirmed nearly 1.9 million cases. Illa said vaccinations are free and not mandatory. Data on those who refuse inoculation wouldn't be publicly disclosed "and it will be done with the utmost respect for data protection," he added.

Flashback: Spain becomes first nation in Western Europe to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases

Fadel Allassan
14 hours ago - Economy & Business

TSA screens highest number of travelers since pandemic began

Passengers walk through a crowded terminal at Dulles International airport in Virginia on Dec. 27, 2020. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration screened 1,284,599 people at airport checkpoints around the U.S. on Sunday, according to agency data.

Why it matters: It's the highest number of travelers the TSA has recorded since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: House to vote on increasing stimulus payments to $2,000 per person — How Trump caved on the coronavirus relief bill.
  2. Travel: TSA screens highest number of travelers since pandemic began.
  3. Vaccine: EU launches vaccine drive to inoculate 450 million people — Adviser says Biden will invoke Defense Production Act to increase vaccine supply.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world — New coronavirus variant reaches Canada, Japan and several EU countries.
Fadel Allassan
12 hours ago - Health

Biden adviser says he will invoke Defense Production Act to increase vaccine supply

Biden receiving his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

A member of President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory team told CNBC on Monday that Biden plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to boost production of coronavirus vaccines.

Why it matters: The law allows the president to direct the private sector to prioritize manufacturing in the interest of national defense.

