Court rules Trump administration can withhold funds from sanctuary cities

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in federal law enforcement grants from sanctuary cities and states that don't cooperate with immigration enforcement, AP reports.

The state of play: Seven states and New York City sued the U.S. government after the Justice Department said in 2017 it would withhold funds from cities and states that don't give immigration enforcement officials access to jails or notice when an undocumented migrant is scheduled to be released from jail, per AP.

The big picture: The decision conflicts with the rulings of three other federal appeals courts and comes amid an ongoing dispute between the Trump administration and sanctuary cities, which restrict cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration officials.

The Department of Homeland Security recently suspended New York residents from enrolling in Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler Programs because of a state law preventing federal immigration officials from accessing vehicle records without a court order.

Between the lines: While this is an important win for the Trump administration, it likely can't begin acting on the decision yet because of nationwide injunctions in other cases.

