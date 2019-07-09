Court rules Trump can't block Twitter followers

Details: Tuesday's decision by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upholds an earlier decision by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia that ruled government officials can't block constituents on social media accounts that they use for official business, based on its interpretation of the First Amendment.

In its ruling, the 2nd Circuit held that: "The First Amendment does not permit a public official who utilizes a social media account for all manner of official purposes to exclude persons from an otherwise open online dialogue because they expressed views with which the official disagrees."

Be smart: If the 2nd Circuit Court were to have interpreted the law differently, it's possible that the issue would've found its way to the Supreme Court.

Between the lines: The White House had appealed the case on the grounds that the president was using the @realDonaldTrump Twitter handle, not his official @POTUS45 government handle, and thus the president has the right to block whomever he wants. The court's ruling rejects that argument.

"President Trump established his account, with the handle @realDonaldTrump, (the “Account”) in March 2009," the ruling reads.

"No one disputes that before he became President the Account was a purely private one or that once he leaves office the Account will presumably revert to its private status. This litigation concerns what the Account is now ... The public presentation of the Account and the webpage associated with it bear all the trappings of an official, state‐run account."

The big picture: President Trump's consistent attacks on the press and access to information, mostly on social media, have forced judges to re-evaluate the rules of political communications in the digital era.

Go deeper: Trump's unexpected 1st Amendment legacy