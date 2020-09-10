1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Court blocks Trump's move to exclude undocumented immigrants from census

President Trump on Sept. 10. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A three-judge federal court in New York on Thursday blocked the Trump administration's push to exclude undocumented immigrants from influencing congressional apportionment as determined by the 2020 Census.

Why it matters: Removing unauthorized immigrants from the census this year would cause California, Texas and Florida to lose at least one House seat they otherwise would have been awarded based on respective population increases, the Pew Research Center found this summer.

The big picture: Eight legal challenges emerged in response to Trump's executive memo to alter the census in July, per NPR.

  • There are less than three weeks to go before the U.S. Census ends. The count has been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic thwarting in-person events, door-knocking campaigns and other response strategies, Axios' Kim Hart reports.

What they're saying: “This is a huge victory for voting rights and for immigrants' rights," Dale Ho, director of the ACLU's Voting Rights Project, said in a statement. "President Trump has tried and failed yet again to weaponize the census against immigrant communities. The law is clear — every person counts in the census."

  • When signing the memo on the census, Trump claimed in a statement there "used to be a time when you could proudly declare, 'I am a citizen of the United States.' But now, the radical left is trying to erase the existence of this concept and conceal the number of illegal aliens in our country."

What's next: Thursday's ruling is likely to be appealed straight to the Supreme Court, NPR reports.

Kim Hart, author of Cities
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The race to finish the Census count

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With less than three weeks to go before the 2020 U.S. Census ends, cities are anxiously nudging residents to stand up and be counted, but they're bumping up against a tightened deadline, pandemic complications and general confusion.

Why it matters: The once-a-decade count determines how $1.5 trillion in federal funding gets allocated to states, counties and cities to support essential services including public education and public health. It also determines congressional districts and provides the most detailed view of how U.S. demographics are changing.

Alayna Treene
Sep 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump adds Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz to list of potential Supreme Court justices

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump unveiled Wednesday his revamped list of potential Supreme Court justices that includes 20 new names, including Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Why it matters: Top aides and advisers to the president urged him months ago to put together a new list of justices ahead of Election Day to pump up his base and remind them why a Republican needs to remain in the White House.

Axios
Updated 48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 27,991,630 — Total deaths: 906,122 — Total recoveries: 18,848,768Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 6,394,655 — Total deaths: 191,702 — Total recoveries: 2,403,511 — Total tests: 85,181,078Map
  3. Politics: Trump: Woodward saved virus quotes because "he knew they were good and proper answers."
  4. Health: Pandemic "explosion" of antibiotic resistance not seen, CDC official says AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause.
  5. Business: OSHA fines South Dakota meat packing plant for 'failing to protect employees' — Data shows 1 million fewer jobs added in July than jobs report projected.
  6. Environment: The air pollution holiday caused by the pandemic is just about over.
  7. Media: TIME cover spotlights "devastating milestone."
