18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump targets congressional representation for undocumented immigrants

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump issued a memorandum Tuesday that aims to exclude undocumented immigrants from influencing congressional apportionment determined by the 2020 Census.

Why it matters: The move is sure to provoke legal challenges. Supreme Court precedent has interpreted the Constitution as requiring congressional districts to be appointed by total population, Reuters notes.

What they're saying: In a statement, Trump claimed there "used to be a time when you could proudly declare, 'I am a citizen of the United States.' But now, the radical left is trying to erase the existence of this concept and conceal the number of illegal aliens in our country."

  • He added that the administration "will not support giving congressional representation to aliens who enter or remain in the country unlawfully, because doing so would create perverse incentives and undermine our system of government."
  • "Just as we do not give political power to people who are here temporarily, we should not give political power to people who should not be here at all."

The other side: “The Constitution requires that everyone in the U.S. be counted in the census. President Trump can’t pick and choose," Dale Ho, director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, said in a statement.

  • "He tried to add a citizenship question to the census and lost in the Supreme Court. His latest attempt to weaponize the census for an attack on immigrant communities will be found unconstitutional. We’ll see him in court, and win, again.”

The big picture: Trump has viewed the Supreme Court ruling which kept the Obama-era DACA program intact as license to enact new federal immigration policies without congressional approval, Axios' Alayna Treene and Stef Kight report.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Jul 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Federal judge restores DACA to full power

Protesters stand outside the Supreme Court on June 15. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge ruled on Friday that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) be restored to its full status, following the Supreme Court's decision that the Trump administration violated federal law when it ended the program.

Why it matters: Friday's decision would force the Trump administration to accept new DACA applications. However, the administration still has legal authority to try to end the program again.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneStef W. Kight
Jul 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's license to skirt the law

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump and top White House officials are privately considering a controversial strategy to act without legal authority to enact new federal policies — starting with immigration, administration officials tell Axios.

Between the lines: The White House thinking is being heavily influenced by John Yoo, the lawyer who wrote the Bush administration's justification for waterboarding after 9/11.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 14,763,911— Total deaths: 611,322 — Total recoveries — 8,338,996Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,850,134 — Total deaths: 141,158 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. States: Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes — Oklahoma jobless lines look like 1930s.
  4. World: U.S. charges Chinese hackers for targeting COVID-19 research.
  5. Business: How the coronavirus boosted alternative meat.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow