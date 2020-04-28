Coursera CEO: Students turning away from college is "tremendous concern"

School closures as a result of the coronavirus crisis are creating a "disruption in continuity of learning," as high school seniors and current college students become turned off by the prospect of online learning, Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda told Axios during a virtual event on Tuesday.

Why it matters: 1.6 billion students have had their schools closed around the world, according to UNESCO. Maggioncalda said there's "growing concern" that students won't return to college until there's a "new kind of normal," but that he hopes online courses will allow students to continue learning for free or at low cost.

