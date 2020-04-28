1 hour ago - Axios Events

Coursera CEO: Students turning away from college is "tremendous concern"

School closures as a result of the coronavirus crisis are creating a "disruption in continuity of learning," as high school seniors and current college students become turned off by the prospect of online learning, Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda told Axios during a virtual event on Tuesday.

Why it matters: 1.6 billion students have had their schools closed around the world, according to UNESCO. Maggioncalda said there's "growing concern" that students won't return to college until there's a "new kind of normal," but that he hopes online courses will allow students to continue learning for free or at low cost.

Watch: Navigating the challenges of remote learning

Axios hosts a live, virtual event on how education leaders, policymakers and parents are navigating the challenges of remote learning and ensuring kids are ready for the next school year, featuring Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Common Sense Media CEO Jim Steyer and Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda.

Updated 4 hours ago - Axios Events
Jonathan Swan

Scoop: McConnell says he won't support infrastructure in coronavirus bill

McConnell at an April 21 press conference. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell panned the idea of using a coronavirus stimulus bill to fund major infrastructure investment in a conference call today with Republican senators.

Why it matters: President Trump has been floating the idea — and McConnell is moving early to crush it and more generally, encouraging Republican senators to buck the president's freewheeling spending ideas.

27 mins ago - Politics & Policy
U.S. coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases surge past 1 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More than 1 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus, accounting for about a third of the world's total confirmed cases, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Several state and city authorities are easing coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic is a long way from over. Its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last long after the expiration of stay-at-home orders.

Updated 38 mins ago - Health