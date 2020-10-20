1 hour ago - Economy & Business

"Corporate redlining" has cost Black neighborhoods millions

The number of SBA loans to Black-owned businesses has decreased 84% from its peak before the 2008 financial crisis, according to a new report from the Business Journals, citing lending data from the agency’s flagship 7(a) program. Overall 7(a) loans declined 53% during that time.

Why it matters: The precipitous decline in loans to Black-owned businesses, in particular, was despite 48% growth in the economy, a 101% increase in bank deposits and an 82% jump in commercial loans, the report notes.

Where it stands: "White neighborhoods receive roughly twice as much per person in small-business loans compared with Black neighborhoods," the data show.

  • "Likewise, majority-white neighborhoods, on average, receive roughly twice as many small-business loans per capita."

Details: The country’s four largest banks — Citi, Bank of America, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo — which hold roughly 35% of the nation’s deposits, made 91% fewer 7(a) loans to Black-owned businesses in 2019 than in 2007.

How it works: Since banks are prohibited from collecting data on the race and ethnicity of borrowers, the reporters interviewed Black business owners in each of the company’s 44 markets and conducted a demographic analysis of small-business lending using census tracts.

The big picture: Experts say the data underscore the way bank and government policy have exacerbated racial disparities in wealth generation, homeownership rates, educational attainment and other measures of financial equality.

The last word: “I don’t think most Americans understand the severity of the problem,” Orv Kimbrough, CEO of Midwest BankCentre, said in the report.

Oct 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: Voters of color worry about militias, arrests

Fears that armed militias, police or COVID-19 await them at the polls are disproportionately shaping how Americans of color think about in-person voting, according to an Ipsos poll for Axios.

Why it matters: Participation by voters of color could decide whether President Trump or Joe Biden wins, and whether Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress.

Oct 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Black Democrats demand minority lead Treasury under Biden

Some Black lawmakers are demanding Joe Biden tap an African American nominee to lead the Treasury, complicating prospects for establishment women — like Lael Brainard, Janet Yellen and Sarah Bloom Raskin — to become the first female Treasury secretary.

Why it matters: That could put high-profile Black candidates from the financial services industry in play, including Roger Ferguson, the CEO of TIAA, and Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments.

52 mins ago - Economy & Business

Americans' trust in the Fed keeps falling

Americans' trust in the Federal Reserve fell again in October, with just 34% saying they have a fair amount or a great deal of trust in the central bank in the latest Axios/Ipsos poll.

What's happening: While trust in the Fed rises with age, income level and among those who say they know more about the institution, there was not a single group where even half of respondents said they trusted the Fed.

