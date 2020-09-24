Citi: Racism cost U.S. economy $16 trillion

Since 2000, U.S. GDP has lost $16 trillion as a result of anti-Black discrimination, a new study from Citi global economist Dana Peterson and global chief economist Catherine Mann finds.

What they're saying: "The analysis in the report that follows shows that if four key racial gaps for Blacks — wages, education, housing, and investment — were closed 20 years ago, $16 trillion could have been added to the U.S. economy," Citi vice chairman Raymond J. McGuire says in the report.

"And if the gaps are closed today, $5 trillion can be added to U.S. GDP over the next five years."

By the numbers: The study highlights the areas where discrimination has cost the U.S. economy most significantly: