Citi: Racism cost U.S. economy $16 trillion

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Since 2000, U.S. GDP has lost $16 trillion as a result of anti-Black discrimination, a new study from Citi global economist Dana Peterson and global chief economist Catherine Mann finds.

What they're saying: "The analysis in the report that follows shows that if four key racial gaps for Blacks — wages, education, housing, and investment — were closed 20 years ago, $16 trillion could have been added to the U.S. economy," Citi vice chairman Raymond J. McGuire says in the report.

  • "And if the gaps are closed today, $5 trillion can be added to U.S. GDP over the next five years."

By the numbers: The study highlights the areas where discrimination has cost the U.S. economy most significantly:

  • $13 trillion lost in potential business revenue from discriminatory lending to Black entrepreneurs, with an estimated 6.1 million jobs not generated as a result.
  • $2.7 trillion in income lost because of disparities in wages.
  • $218 billion lost because of discrimination in housing credit.
  • $90 billion-$113 billion in lifetime income lost from discrimination in access to higher education.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 31,920, 652 — Total deaths: 977,311 — Total recoveries: 22,002,729Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m ET: 6,935,414 — Total deaths: 201,920 — Total recoveries: 2,670,256 — Total tests: 97,459,742Map.
  3. Health: CDC director says over 90% of Americans have not yet been exposed to coronavirus — Supply shortages continue to plague testing — The coronavirus is surging again.
  4. Politics: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for coronavirus — Poll says 51% of Republicans trust Trump on coronavirus more than the CDC.
  5. Technology: The tech solutions of 2020 may be sapping our resolve to beat the coronavirus
  6. Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson begins large phase 3 trial — The FDA plans to toughen standards.
  7. World: Justin Trudeau says Canada's second wave has begun
  8. Future: America's halfway coronavirus response
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
The stock market's not-enough tantrum

The market looks like it may be throwing another tantrum, investors say. But the cause is different this time around.

What's happening: This selloff is beginning to look like the 2013 taper tantrum, which roiled markets as U.S. government yields rose in response to an expected reduction of the Fed's quantitative easing (QE) program.

Jeff Tracy
Checking in on college hoops

No sport was impacted by the onset of COVID-19 more than college basketball, which saw the cancellation of March Madness. Now, we've come full circle, with details emerging about the upcoming campaign.

Where things stand: The season will begin a few weeks later than normal on Nov. 25, with the non-conference slate comprised mostly of multi-team events.

