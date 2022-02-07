Corporate net-zero pledges have a long way to go

A close look at 25 of the world's largest companies with net-zero emissions pledges shows that most of those goals aren't what they seem.

Why it matters: Evaluating corporate pledges to reduce emissions can help consumers decide which companies to purchase from or invest in, and can help motivate poorly reviewed companies to take additional action.

Given the large carbon footprint of the world's biggest corporations, ensuring that they meet their pledges is critical to limiting the severity of global warming.

Driving the news: Corporate emissions reduction commitments have proliferated in the past few years, with a slew of net-zero commitments made in the run-up to and during last year's Glasgow Climate Summit.

The new report, released yesterday by the NewEconomy Institute and Carbon Market Watch, analyzed disclosures and reports from 25 large companies that together accounted for about 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2020.

Details: Researchers ranked just one company's net-zero pledge as having "reasonable integrity."

Coming out on top was Maersk, the marine shipping giant that has pledged to reach net-zero emissions in 2040 and is investing in low or zero-carbon fuels.

Three out of the 25 companies, Apple, Sony and Vodafone, had "moderate integrity."

Ten were ranked as "low integrity," including the headline pledges of Amazon, Google, Hitachi, IKEA, Volkswagen and Walmart, while the rest were categorized as "very low integrity."

The 13 companies out of the 25 that have made explicit emissions reduction commitments have actually only committed to cutting their full value chain emissions by 40% when compared to 2019 levels, the report finds.

Three of the companies pledged to cut more than 90% of their full value emissions: Maersk, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom.

Between the lines: Common flaws in company planning include insufficiently ambitious short-term emissions targets and gaps in how they account for the emissions contained throughout their value chain, from upstream suppliers to downstream customers, per the report.

The report found that eight of the 25 companies they researched excluded either upstream or downstream emissions that accounted for more than 90% of the emissions under their control.

In addition, companies were dinged for relying too much on natural carbon offsets, such as forests, to absorb their emissions.

Yes, but: The report lauds some companies for their innovative approaches, including Google's program to match data centers' energy use with zero-carbon power on a 24/7 basis, and Apple for trying to drive down its supply-chain emissions.

What they're saying: "Setting vague targets will get us nowhere without real action, and can be worse than doing nothing if it misleads the public," said Gilles Dufrasne of Carbon Market Watch, in a statement.