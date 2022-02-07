Sign up for our daily briefing

Corporate net-zero pledges have a long way to go

Andrew Freedman

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A close look at 25 of the world's largest companies with net-zero emissions pledges shows that most of those goals aren't what they seem.

Why it matters: Evaluating corporate pledges to reduce emissions can help consumers decide which companies to purchase from or invest in, and can help motivate poorly reviewed companies to take additional action.

  • Given the large carbon footprint of the world's biggest corporations, ensuring that they meet their pledges is critical to limiting the severity of global warming.

Driving the news: Corporate emissions reduction commitments have proliferated in the past few years, with a slew of net-zero commitments made in the run-up to and during last year's Glasgow Climate Summit.

  • The new report, released yesterday by the NewEconomy Institute and Carbon Market Watch, analyzed disclosures and reports from 25 large companies that together accounted for about 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2020.

Details: Researchers ranked just one company's net-zero pledge as having "reasonable integrity."

  • Coming out on top was Maersk, the marine shipping giant that has pledged to reach net-zero emissions in 2040 and is investing in low or zero-carbon fuels.
  • Three out of the 25 companies, Apple, Sony and Vodafone, had "moderate integrity."
  • Ten were ranked as "low integrity," including the headline pledges of Amazon, Google, Hitachi, IKEA, Volkswagen and Walmart, while the rest were categorized as "very low integrity."
  • The 13 companies out of the 25 that have made explicit emissions reduction commitments have actually only committed to cutting their full value chain emissions by 40% when compared to 2019 levels, the report finds.
  • Three of the companies pledged to cut more than 90% of their full value emissions: Maersk, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom.

Between the lines: Common flaws in company planning include insufficiently ambitious short-term emissions targets and gaps in how they account for the emissions contained throughout their value chain, from upstream suppliers to downstream customers, per the report.

  • The report found that eight of the 25 companies they researched excluded either upstream or downstream emissions that accounted for more than 90% of the emissions under their control.
  • In addition, companies were dinged for relying too much on natural carbon offsets, such as forests, to absorb their emissions.

Yes, but: The report lauds some companies for their innovative approaches, including Google's program to match data centers' energy use with zero-carbon power on a 24/7 basis, and Apple for trying to drive down its supply-chain emissions.

What they're saying: "Setting vague targets will get us nowhere without real action, and can be worse than doing nothing if it misleads the public," said Gilles Dufrasne of Carbon Market Watch, in a statement.

Neil Irwin
14 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why rapid wage growth makes the Fed nervous

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The startlingly rapid pace of job creation in January captured all the headlines Friday. But other details contain the biggest implications for markets in the months ahead: namely, wage growth.

Why it matters: Wages soared last month, great news for workers seeking bigger raises that help keep up with inflation. But that could fuel higher inflation in the future and prompt a more aggressive response from the Federal Reserve.

Jacob Knutson
17 mins ago - Health

New Jersey governor to end school mask mandate

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) speaking in the city of Paramus in January 2022. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is expected to announce Monday that the state will no longer require students and school employees to wear masks, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: It is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that New Jersey has rolled back its school mask mandate, signaling a shift in how the state may view the virus.

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump took Kim Jong-un "love letters" to Mar-a-Lago

Photo: Mandl Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The National Archives and Records Administration last month retrieved boxes containing information from former President Trump's time at the White House that he took to Mar-a-Lago instead of handing over to the agency, the Washington Post reports.

Details: The boxes contained correspondence between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which he once referred to as "love letters," and a letter from former President Obama, per the Post.

