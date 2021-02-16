Sign up for our daily briefing

IBM pledges net-zero emissions by 2030

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

IBM is pledging to eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, becoming the latest tech giant to unveil a target that will require tangible near-term steps to succeed.

Why it matters: The tech industry has a big energy footprint thanks to power-hungry data centers and other operations.

Driving the news: IBM's announcement included an interim pledge to cut emissions by 65% by 2025 (compared to 2010 levels). They said...

  • IBM will procure 75% of its power worldwide from renewables by 2025, reaching 90% in 2030.
  • This would apply to their direct energy consumption, rather than relying on purchase of renewable energy certificates.
  • Improving efficiency will help IBM meet the target.

The intrigue: The company acknowledged that "residual" emissions will remain after those steps to green their operations.

  • So part of IBM's pledge is to use tech like CO2 capture to "remove emissions in an amount which equals or exceeds the level of IBM's residual emissions."

The big picture: The move comes roughly a year after Microsoft vowed to be "carbon negative" by 2030, while Amazon — whose carbon footprint includes its massive delivery system — had pledged to be net-zero by 2040.

Russell Contreras
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NAACP sues Trump for inciting Capitol riot

President Trump greets supporters at the "Stop The Steal Rally" on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., before the Capitol riots. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The NAACP filed a lawsuit Tuesday against former President Trump and far-right extremist groups in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that killed five people and injured dozens of officers.

Why it matters: The federal lawsuit filed on behalf of House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) shows that Trump continues to face legal problems stemming from the riot, even after he was acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial Saturday.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Cutting out the middleman on electric car sales

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The auto industry is in the midst of the biggest transformation in a century, with cars one day running on electrons, not gasoline.

Why it matters: But it's not just the cars that are changing. How we buy and service them is being disrupted, too. Instead of selling cars through franchised dealers, emerging auto manufacturers want to sell electric vehicles direct to consumers, either online or in their own stores.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The status and politics of the Texas power crisis

Photo: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

More than 4.3 million Texas homes and businesses are without power as of Tuesday morning, per the tracking service poweroutage.us.

Why it matters: Bitter cold temperatures and winter storms are wreaking havoc on the power system in Texas and its refineries, and affecting other states too.

