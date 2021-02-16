IBM pledges net-zero emissions by 2030

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
IBM is pledging to eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, becoming the latest tech giant to unveil a target that will require tangible near-term steps to succeed.
Why it matters: The tech industry has a big energy footprint thanks to power-hungry data centers and other operations.
Driving the news: IBM's announcement included an interim pledge to cut emissions by 65% by 2025 (compared to 2010 levels). They said...
- IBM will procure 75% of its power worldwide from renewables by 2025, reaching 90% in 2030.
- This would apply to their direct energy consumption, rather than relying on purchase of renewable energy certificates.
- Improving efficiency will help IBM meet the target.
The intrigue: The company acknowledged that "residual" emissions will remain after those steps to green their operations.
- So part of IBM's pledge is to use tech like CO2 capture to "remove emissions in an amount which equals or exceeds the level of IBM's residual emissions."
The big picture: The move comes roughly a year after Microsoft vowed to be "carbon negative" by 2030, while Amazon — whose carbon footprint includes its massive delivery system — had pledged to be net-zero by 2040.