IBM pledges net-zero emissions by 2030

IBM is pledging to eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, becoming the latest tech giant to unveil a target that will require tangible near-term steps to succeed.

Why it matters: The tech industry has a big energy footprint thanks to power-hungry data centers and other operations.

Driving the news: IBM's announcement included an interim pledge to cut emissions by 65% by 2025 (compared to 2010 levels). They said...

IBM will procure 75% of its power worldwide from renewables by 2025, reaching 90% in 2030.

This would apply to their direct energy consumption, rather than relying on purchase of renewable energy certificates.

Improving efficiency will help IBM meet the target.

The intrigue: The company acknowledged that "residual" emissions will remain after those steps to green their operations.

So part of IBM's pledge is to use tech like CO2 capture to "remove emissions in an amount which equals or exceeds the level of IBM's residual emissions."

The big picture: The move comes roughly a year after Microsoft vowed to be "carbon negative" by 2030, while Amazon — whose carbon footprint includes its massive delivery system — had pledged to be net-zero by 2040.