2 hours ago - Health

Why the U.S. didn't run out of hospital beds for coronavirus patients

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

A doctor at a temporary field hospital in California. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

As the coronavirus really began to take hold in the U.S. earlier this year, experts warned that hospitals would soon be overrun with patients — but health systems never ran out of beds, even in New York City.

Between the lines: The hospitalization rate was much lower than predicted, ProPublica reports.

  • Data from Wuhan, China, suggested that about 20% of known coronavirus cases required hospitalization. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that for every person who died of the virus, more than 11 would be hospitalized. The real number is around four hospitalizations per death.
  • State hospitalization rates vary from 6% to more than 20%, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
  • In New York City, where around 20% of the adult population had coronavirus antibodies by mid-April, that translates to a hospitalization rate of about 2%, Nathaniel Hupert, an associate professor at Weill Cornell Medicine and co-director of the Cornell Institute for Disease and Disaster Preparedness, told ProPublica.

Worth noting: Hospitals also were good at increasing their number of beds. And the number of non-coronavirus patients was drastically reduced, both because elective care was postponed and some patients with other emergencies stayed home.

What we're watching: There were plenty of lessons learned from the first wave of the pandemic that can be applied going forward, particularly as the situation worsens in some states.

Go deeper: Insurers limit which coronavirus tests they'll pay for

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
42 mins ago - Economy & Business

Companies set to ramp up competition to survive next phase of pandemic

Reproduced from PwC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Businesses have moved beyond the initial shock and crisis management phase of the coronavirus pandemic, and are shifting their focus to fundamental changes that will reshape their companies, according to the latest survey of top corporate executives from accounting firm PwC.

What it means: While executives say they are concerned about things like bringing workers back into the office, cybersecurity and investments, right now "there is a very common theme around revenue generation going forward that we're seeing dominate the C-Suite," PwC chair and senior partner Tim Ryan said during a call with reporters Monday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
1 hour ago - Sports

Inside the MLB's ugly labor fight

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

For months, MLB and its players' union have engaged in a frustrating back-and-forth over baseball's return. Negotiations reached a boiling point this week, and now the 2020 season — and perhaps even future seasons — are in serious jeopardy.

Why it matters: The talks between the two sides were never great, but they at least once had a tinge of optimism. Now, a 50-game season — once considered a worst-case scenario — appears to be the only hope for baseball this year.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sam BakerAlayna Treene
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court's LGBTQ ruling may sideline Trump's health care rules

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Supreme Court’s historic ruling on LGBTQ nondiscrimination could sideline the Trump administration's new policies on health care and adoption.

Why it matters: The ruling's ripple effects will be felt immediately, and could ultimately derail regulations the administration had finalized just days ago.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow