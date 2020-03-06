Trump contradicts White House on reason for skipping CDC visit

President Trump's Friday schedule omitted a planned visit to CDC headquarters in Atlanta amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak— and later he contradicted the official White House explanation for skipping the trip.

The state of play: The White House issued a statement on Friday morning that Trump did not "want to interfere with the CDC’s mission," while the president later told reporters that somebody at the CDC was suspected to have the virus but had ultimately tested negative.

What the White House said: "The CDC has been proactive and prepared since the very beginning and the president does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency."

"The CDC has been proactive and prepared since the very beginning and the president does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency." What Trump said: "They thought there was a problem with CDC with somebody who had the virus. It turned out negative, so we’re seeing if we can do it. ... So I may be going. We’re going to see if they can turn it around."

The big picture: The stop was originally planned between Trump's stops in Nashville, Tenn., where he will tour tornado damage and visit victims, and Florida, where he'll spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago.