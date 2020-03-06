50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump contradicts White House on reason for skipping CDC visit

Shane Savitsky

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's Friday schedule omitted a planned visit to CDC headquarters in Atlanta amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak— and later he contradicted the official White House explanation for skipping the trip.

The state of play: The White House issued a statement on Friday morning that Trump did not "want to interfere with the CDC’s mission," while the president later told reporters that somebody at the CDC was suspected to have the virus but had ultimately tested negative.

  • What the White House said: "The CDC has been proactive and prepared since the very beginning and the president does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency."
  • What Trump said: "They thought there was a problem with CDC with somebody who had the virus. It turned out negative, so we’re seeing if we can do it. ... So I may be going. We’re going to see if they can turn it around."

The big picture: The stop was originally planned between Trump's stops in Nashville, Tenn., where he will tour tornado damage and visit victims, and Florida, where he'll spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

Go deeper

Sam Baker

Brace yourself for a coronavirus outbreak

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Public-health officials’ warnings about the coronavirus are sounding increasingly urgent, with one top CDC official asking the public yesterday "to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad."

Reality check: Other administration officials, including President Trump himself, were more subdued in their assessments. But underneath those tonal differences, the reality of the coronavirus is the same: It spreads quickly and has already spread to many countries, making it likely to start spreading here, too.

Go deeperArrowFeb 26, 2020 - Health
Jonathan SwanCaitlin Owens

Scoop: Lab for coronavirus test kits may have been contaminated

A researcher works in a laboratory developing testing for the coronavirus. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

A top federal scientist sounded the alarm about what he feared was contamination in an Atlanta lab where the government made test kits for the coronavirus, according to sources familiar with the situation in Atlanta.

Driving the news: The Trump administration has ordered an independent investigation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab, and manufacturing of the virus test kits has been moved, the sources said.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 1, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

U.S. evacuee with coronavirus initially discharged from hospital

Personnel in biological hazard suits welcome passengers evacuated from Wuhan, China, at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California. Photo: Matt Hartman/AFP via Getty Images

An evacuee from Wuhan, China, who became the 13th person in the U.S. to be infected with the novel coronavirus, was initially mistakenly released from a California hospital, UC San Diego Health said in a statement Monday.

Details: Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told San Diego Public Health "four patients being evaluated for 2019-nCoV at UC San Diego Health had tested negative for the virus," according to the statement. They were discharged and returned to federal quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar "at the CDC's direction," it said.

Go deeperArrowFeb 11, 2020 - Health