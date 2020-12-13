U.S. officials prioritized to receive COVID vaccine

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
UPS employees move shipping containers of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at UPS Worldport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Dec. 13. Photo: Michael Clevenger - Pool/Getty Images
Coronavirus vaccinations for U.S. officials across the country's three branches of government have been given top priority, National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot said in a statement on Sunday.
Why it matters: There are a limited number of COVID vaccines currently in production, and the CDC recommends that the highest-risk groups — health care workers and long-term care facility residents — should be first in line to get vaccinated.
What they're saying: "Senior officials across all three branches of government will receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy," Ullyot said.
- "The American people should have confidence that they are receiving the same safe and effective vaccine as senior officials of the United States government on the advice of public health professionals and national security leadership."
- A senior administration official said that COVID vaccinations for U.S. officials are essential to allow the government to function.
What to watch: Vaccinations for government officials could start as soon as Monday, Bloomberg reports. White House staff members have been informed that they are scheduled to receive injections soon, per the New York Times. They were the first to report the development.