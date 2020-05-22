11 mins ago - Economy & Business

"Covid" catches up to "coronavirus"

Data: Google Trends; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Searches for 'covid' are beginning to catch up to 'coronavirus' and have surpassed it in some states as the top term users are entering on Google, according to Google Trends data.

Between the lines: The gap has shrunken considerably since March when 'coronavirus' was searched five times more than 'covid'. In the past week there have been just 1.2x more. 'covid-19' and 'virus' lag way behind both.

Alaska is the most popular spot for 'covid', which also surpasses 'coronavirus' in 9 other states: Minnesota, Colorado, Kentucky, Iowa, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

  • The mid-Atlantic is a 'coronavirus' stronghold with Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware registering the highest shares.

What's going on: Total searches about the virus peaked in mid-March, with 'coronavirus' topping out on March 15. Since then, it has decreased more than 7x.

  • 'Covid' peaked in the last week of March, but its decrease has been much less pronounced and is now nearly on par with 'coronavirus'.
  • Searching for the latest about the pandemic appears to be a wake-up ritual — hits for each term spike in the early morning.

'Corona' is the next most-popular shorthand — its searches are higher than 'virus', 'covid-19' or 'rona' — and not because of the beer: 'corona' doesn't register in the Google Trends comparison before February.

  • New Jersey, California, Connecticut and New York are the most popular spots for 'corona'.
  • In the nation's capital, they embrace scientific formality more often: 'covid-19' gets searched more frequently in Washington D.C. than anywhere else.

Note: Google Trends data cited is recent as of Friday afternoon. All terms researched are not case sensitive.

Coronavirus searches shift from health to economic fallout

Reproduced Schema analysis of Google Trends; Chart: Axios Visuals

Questions about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic are beginning to overtake questions about the virus itself, according to a new analysis of Google search data from around the world.

Why it matters: Even with the global death toll rising, search data indicates that the coronavirus has become a fact of life for much of the world. Now, people have more questions about jobs, unemployment, furloughs and government aid.

Biden apologizes for "you ain't black" comments

Joe Biden defended on Friday his ties to the African American community during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on the radio show "The Breakfast Club," saying "you ain't black" if "you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or [President] Trump."

Why it matters: The show has become a popular venue for Democratic candidates to sell their message to black voters during this election cycle, given its young, diverse audience and wide syndication.

FBI director orders internal review of investigation of Michael Flynn

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday ordered an internal review of the investigation of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, whether any employees engaged in misconduct during the investigation and if any improvements need to be made.

The big picture: Earlier this month, the Justice Department moved to dismiss the criminal case against Flynn, which is now before a judge. Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI.

