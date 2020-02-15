In photos: How countries struck by coronavirus celebrated Valentine's Day

Across China and other countries with some of the highest confirmed cases of the coronavirus, people celebrated Valentine's Day as they would any other year: buying flowers and other gifts, attending weddings and spending time with loved ones.

Where it stands: COVID-19 has now killed at least 1,527 people and in mainland China infected nearly 66,497 people, a number the CDC believes is underreported. There are more than 500 cases in 27 other countries and territories.

A woman in Beijing waits for the subway on Valentine's Day. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

A vendor holds flower bouquets decorated with face masks in a Manila, Philippines flower market on Feb. 14. Photo: Ted Aljibe/AFP via Getty Images

A mass wedding in Santa Rosa, Laguna — south of Manila, Philippines — on Feb. 14. Photo: Jes Aznar/Getty Images

A shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand on Feb. 11. Photo: Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images

A Hongkonger buys flowers on Feb. 14. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

Elderly couples celebrate their 50th wedding anniversaries on Valentine's Day in China. Photo: Nora Tam/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

A newly wedded couple hold their wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day at Cotton Tree Drive in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

A man decorates flowers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Feb. 13. Photo: Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images

A couple walks in the Orchard Road shopping district in Singapore on Valentine's Day. Photo: Maverick Asio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

