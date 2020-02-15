45 mins ago - Health

In photos: How countries struck by coronavirus celebrated Valentine's Day

Orion Rummler

A Hong Kong flower shop on Valentine's Day. There are 56 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hong Kong as of Feb. 14. Photo: Miguel Candela/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Across China and other countries with some of the highest confirmed cases of the coronavirus, people celebrated Valentine's Day as they would any other year: buying flowers and other gifts, attending weddings and spending time with loved ones.

Where it stands: COVID-19 has now killed at least 1,527 people and in mainland China infected nearly 66,497 people, a number the CDC believes is underreported. There are more than 500 cases in 27 other countries and territories.

A woman in Beijing waits for the subway on Valentine's Day. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
A vendor holds flower bouquets decorated with face masks in a Manila, Philippines flower market on Feb. 14. Photo: Ted Aljibe/AFP via Getty Images
A mass wedding in Santa Rosa, Laguna — south of Manila, Philippines — on Feb. 14. Photo: Jes Aznar/Getty Images
A shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand on Feb. 11. Photo: Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images
A Hongkonger buys flowers on Feb. 14. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images
Elderly couples celebrate their 50th wedding anniversaries on Valentine's Day in China. Photo: Nora Tam/South China Morning Post via Getty Images
A newly wedded couple hold their wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day at Cotton Tree Drive in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam/South China Morning Post via Getty Images
A man decorates flowers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Feb. 13. Photo: Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images
A couple walks in the Orchard Road shopping district in Singapore on Valentine's Day. Photo: Maverick Asio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

