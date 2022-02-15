Many Americans knowingly disagree with scientists about COVID vaccines

A third of Americans who believe coronavirus vaccine misinformation are aware that they're in disagreement with scientists and medical experts, according to a new survey by The COVID States Project.

Why it matters: This suggests that educating people on the science behind vaccines won't be sufficient to change many minds.

By the numbers: The survey found that 16% of Americans believe inaccurate information about the vaccines, and nearly half say they're unsure whether at least one vaccine misinformation statement is true.

As of January, around 5% of survey respondents said they believe the COVID vaccines contain microchips, 7% said they use aborted fetal cells, 8% think that they can alter human DNA, and 10% said the vaccines can cause infertility.

46% said they were unsure whether at least one of these claims was true. All have been debunked.

Between the lines: Distrust of scientists isn't only held among those who say they believe one of these four myths.

One in five Americans says that even though they know scientists believe a particular vaccine claim is false, they're unsure about whether to believe it.

The intrigue: There has been a shift in who is most likely to believe vaccine misinformation since last year.

Democrats, people with graduate degrees, and those with annual incomes above $100,000 were the social groups in which belief in vaccine misinformation dropped the most.

But rates of misinformation belief have been much more stubborn among people who didn't go to college, people with incomes under $25,000, Hispanics and Republicans.

The bottom line: Vaccine misinformation is a key obstacle to higher vaccination rates, and there's a strong correlation between belief in vaccine misinformation and vaccine resistance.