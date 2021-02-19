Sign up for our daily briefing

Vaccine supply expected to surge soon

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The U.S. supply of coronavirus vaccines is expected to significantly expand over the next few months, with more than enough doses available to vaccinate all U.S. adults before the end of July, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: If manufacturing goes according to plan, the intense competition for shots will end relatively soon, and attention will turn instead to increasing vaccine uptake.

By the numbers: The U.S. is currently administering 1.6 million doses a day, and has a supply of 10 to 15 million doses a week.

  • But the number of shots available weekly will increase steadily through the summer, per drugmakers' public statements and supply deals. Eventually, enough vaccine should be available to administer 4.5 million doses a day.
  • Pfizer and Moderna have said they'll deliver more than 500 million additional doses by the end of July. Each person requires two doses.
  • Johnson & Johnson is expected to deliver 100 million doses of its vaccine, which requires only one shot, by the end of June.

What they're saying: Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said earlier this week that the federal government hopes to have enough vaccine supply to cover 300 million Americans by the end of July.

  • According to Bloomberg's analysis, that's likely an underestimate of how many shots will be available and when.

Yes, but: Having vaccines available is not the equivalent of putting shots in arms, as we learned during the initial rollout.

  • Administering several million vaccine doses daily will be a logistical feat even if every American wanted one — which they don't.
  • That means America's vaccine problem will quickly shift from supply to demand.

Dave Lawler, author of World
12 hours ago - World

U.S. commits $4 billion to COVAX vaccine initiative

Biden. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty

The U.S. is committing $2 billion for the global COVAX vaccine initiative within days (using funds already allocated by Congress), plus an additional $2 billion over the next two years, the White House announced ahead of Friday's virtual G7 summit.

Why it matters: Senior administration officials told reporters Thursday evening that they'll use those commitments to "call on G7 partners Friday both to make good on the pledges that are already out there" and to make further investments in global vaccine manufacturing and distribution.

Orion Rummler
18 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Some vaccine shipments slowed "to a grinding halt" due to historic winter storm

Coronavirus vaccine shipments have slowed "to a grinding halt" in some areas affected by a devastating winter storm and freezing temperatures, Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, told MSNBC on Thursday.

Driving the news: A winter storm is still tracking along the Southeast coast, leaving heavy snow and ice along the mid-Atlantic, the National Weather Service said in an early Thursday morning update. Texas has been hit the hardest by the storm, with just under 500,000 people still without power after several days.

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Cases fall in 44 states — U.S. life expectancy falls — Government seized 10 million fake N95 masks — Health security to play big role in returning workforces.
  2. Vaccine: U.S. administering 1.7 million vaccine doses per day — Fauci says some vaccine shipments slowed "to a grinding halt" due to historic winter storm
  3. Politics: Cuomo under investigation over nursing home deaths.
  4. Education: Teachers back in the classroom are comfortable with it.
  5. World: U.S. commits $4 billion to COVAX vaccine initiative — Indonesia announces punishments for those who refuse COVID vaccines.
