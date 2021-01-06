Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Why the coronavirus vaccine rollout is behind schedule

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Poor timing, poor planning and a lack of resources have all led to a coronavirus vaccine rollout that is going much slower than anticipated.

Why it matters: The spread of the virus is vastly outpacing the U.S.’ efforts to inoculate people against it.

What’s happening: Although the vaccination effort has sped up over the last few days, only 5 million Americans have received their first dose of a vaccine, per Bloomberg — or only 1.5% of the population.

  • That means that only about 30% of the 17 million distributed vaccines have been administered.

The big picture: States have been warning for months that they don’t have the resources to pull off the ideal vaccination effort, but additional federal money only started flowing to states a few days ago, after President Trump signed the coronavirus relief package that Congress has been fighting over since the summer.

  • Initial vaccine doses went mostly to frontline health care workers, meaning that administration of the shots was largely the responsibility of the same hospitals that are overwhelmed by a flood of coronavirus patients.
  • Another few million doses are slotted for nursing home residents and staff, the vast majority of which haven’t yet been administered.
  • And on top of all that, the vaccine rollout coincided with Christmas and New Years, further slowing down the process.

What they’re saying: “I think the biggest thing is that it’s not operating at a 24/7, flu vaccine kind of pace. It’s a lot more deliberate and there’s a lot more steps to getting that needle into people’s arms compared to other vaccines,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

  • “It was all predictable, and I think there wasn’t enough planning,” he added.

Between the lines: The rollout has also illuminated the tension between rigid adherence to priority groups — which were created for a reason — and the urgency of getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

  • Unlike flu vaccine recipients, people must sign up to be vaccinated when it’s their turn to receive one, creating extra administrative burdens.
  • Some experts are also worried that providers are leaving vaccines on shelves rather than giving them to people who aren’t in the current priority group.
  • “I really hope that articulating these phases … isn’t leading to unnecessary barriers,” the CDC’s Nancy Messonnier told STAT’s Helen Branswell yesterday. “Don’t leave vaccine in the fridge. Don’t leave vaccine in the vial.”

Zoom in: New York City is responding to its slow rollout by setting up pop-up vaccine sites throughout the city, per the NYT, an approach that experts said is likely to be replicated across the country as the shots become more available to the general public.

  • “I expect that the number of distribution sites will increase significantly” in the next phase of vaccinations, said KFF’s Josh Michaud. “You’re going to have to reach a much broader population group, and vaccines will by definition start to be used much more quickly.”
  • But expanding the number of distribution sites, as well as the number of vaccine providers, will require resources.

The bottom line: “There has to be this change paradigm from being very, very measured to realizing we’re kind of in a warlike situation — we have to move as fast possible,” Adalja said.

Axios
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: We still don't know how the pandemic began — The vast majority of nursing home residents remain unvaccinated.
  2. Vaccine: FDA says stick to the vaccine plan on two-dose regimen.
  3. Economy: The Paycheck Protection Program returns with a lot of unanswered questions — New woes for the jobless in 2021.
  4. Tech: As localities improvise to distribute COVID vaccines, an information vacuum emerges.
  5. Future: Here's what Axios' newsletter writers are tracking in 2021.
Ashley GoldSara Fischer
Jan 5, 2021 - Technology

Vaccine distribution's information mess

 Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Local health officials are turning to online services like Eventbrite to improvise distribution schemes for the COVID-19 vaccine in the absence of federal support or a national plan.

Why it matters: Millions of lives, along with the country's economic recovery, depend on a speedy and successful rollout of the vaccine. But as people hunt for scarce information about vaccine availability and delivery processes, the lack of coordinated communication risks opening an information vacuum — into which misinformation could easily pour.

Mike Allen, author of AM
13 hours ago - Economy & Business

Goldman Sachs CEO forecasts small business survival in the storm

David Solomon outside the Capitol today. Photo: Goldman Sachs

In Washington on Tuesday to meet with small businesses, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told Axios that some of the survival pivots entrepreneurs have made in the past year will last past the pandemic.

What he's saying: "A lot of small businesses have had to make some investment in digitization and technology to connect to their customers more digitally than directly," Solomon said. "Some of that will last and will help their businesses."

