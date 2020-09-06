45 mins ago - Health

Poll: 65% of voters feel COVID vaccine available this year would be "rushed"

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Voters are growing skeptical of a potential coronavirus vaccine, with the majority saying they would feel it was rushed without enough testing if one becomes available this year, according to a CBS News poll out Sunday.

By the numbers: About 21% of U.S. voters said they would get a vaccine as soon as possible if one became available at no cost, down from 32% in the same poll in July. 58% say they would would consider it, but would wait to see what happens to others before getting one. 

  • 65% responded that if a vaccine were made available this year, their first thought would be that it was rushed through without enough testing — while 35% responded that it would be a medical achievement.

There was a partisan split in the responses, with 77% of Democrats saying they would think a vaccine available this year was rushed through, compared with 48% of Republicans.

  • 25% of Democrats said they would get a vaccine as soon as it was available, compared to 42% in July.
  • White Democrats are more than twice as likely as Black Democrats to say they would get a vaccine as soon as it was available. 

Why it matters: The question of whether politics influence the Trump administration's actions looms larger than ever, writes Axios' Caitlin Owens. Just as important is the question of whether we'll be ready for this complicated effort in less than two months.

The backdrop: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged governors last week to do everything possible to get vaccine distribution sites operational by Nov. 1, McClatchy reports.

Methodology: The survey was conducted for CBS News by YouGov between September 2-4 2020. It is based on a representative sample of 2,493 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 2.4 points. 

Rebecca Falconer
13 hours ago - Health

Kamala Harris says she "would not trust" Trump on coronavirus vaccine

Sen. Kamala Harris during a campaign event on Aug. 27. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris told CNN in an interview airing Sunday she "would not trust" President Trump "about the efficacy and the reliability" of a coronavirus vaccine if approved before November's election.

Driving the news: The CDC has requested governors "urgently" speed up their permit applications so vaccine distribution sites are operational by early November. The Trump administration has this week pushed back on questions of political interference in vaccine development.

Axios
Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 26,938,794 — Total deaths: 880,624— Total recoveries: 17,997,801Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 6,256,359— Total deaths: 188,634 — Total recoveries: 2,302,187 — Total tests: 82,099,363Map.
  3. Politics: Steven Mnuchin says he thought the national debt was "very manageable" pre-COVIDHow to prepare for an election facing unprecedented threats.
  4. World: Pope to take first trip since coronavirus lockdown — Pandemic erasing decade of global progress in child mortality rates — China calls for U.S. visitors to show negative COVID-19 tests.
  5. Sports: 77 of 130 major college football teams to play this season.
  6. Health: Poll: 65% of voters feel COVID vaccine available this year would be "rushed"  Former FDA chief: Don't expect widely-available coronavirus vaccine in 2020.
Rashaan Ayesh
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harris rebukes Barr: "We do have two systems of justice in America"

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) pushed back on Attorney General Bill Barr's assertion on CNN that there are not two systems of justice in America, arguing that he and President Trump "are spending full time in a different reality."

Why it matters: The question of whether there is "systemic racism" in policing and criminal justice is a clear, dividing line between Democrats and the Trump administration.

