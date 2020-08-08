35% of Americans say they would refuse a coronavirus vaccine, even if it was free, approved by the Food and Drug Administration and available immediately, according to a Gallup poll released Friday.

The big picture: Health experts believe a vaccine — coupled with recommended public health measures — will be the path back to societal normalcy. But that outcome relies on a critical mass getting the vaccine so that the population can achieve herd immunity.

Many Americans, however, are split along party lines as to whether they'd be willing to obtain a vaccine for COVID-19.

81% of Democrats said they would be willing to have a vaccine, while 47% of Republicans said the same.

Independents fell in the middle, with 59% reporting they would get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

By the numbers: Age and race are also strong predictors of a person's likelihood to be treated with a vaccine.