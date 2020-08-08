48 mins ago - Health

Poll: 1 in 3 Americans would decline COVID-19 vaccine

A trial COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Silvio Avila/AFP via Getty Images

35% of Americans say they would refuse a coronavirus vaccine, even if it was free, approved by the Food and Drug Administration and available immediately, according to a Gallup poll released Friday.

The big picture: Health experts believe a vaccine — coupled with recommended public health measures — will be the path back to societal normalcy. But that outcome relies on a critical mass getting the vaccine so that the population can achieve herd immunity.

  • Many Americans, however, are split along party lines as to whether they'd be willing to obtain a vaccine for COVID-19.
  • 81% of Democrats said they would be willing to have a vaccine, while 47% of Republicans said the same.
  • Independents fell in the middle, with 59% reporting they would get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

By the numbers: Age and race are also strong predictors of a person's likelihood to be treated with a vaccine.

  • White Americans reported 67% willingness to get vaccinated, while non-white individuals reported a 59% likelihood.
  • 76% of 18-29-year-olds reported willingness to receive a vaccine, as well as 70% of those 65 and older.
  • But middle-aged Americans between 30-49 years old and 50-64-year-olds reported only 64% and 59% willingness, respectively.

Ursula Perano
7 hours ago - Health

Fauci: "Not great" chances that COVID-19 vaccine will be 98% effective

Anthony Fauci. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Friday that the chances of a coronavirus vaccine having 98% or more guaranteed protection are "not great," per CNBC.

Yes, but: The Food and Drug Administration says it's prepared to authorize a coronavirus vaccine so long as it's safe and reduces a person’s risk of a COVID-19 infection by 50%.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 19,451,097 — Total deaths: 722,835 — Total recoveries — 11,788,665Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2. p.m. ET: 4,968,413 — Total deaths: 161,858 — Total recoveries: 1,623,870 — Total tests: 60,415,558Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says chances are "not great" that COVID-19 vaccine will be 98% effective.
  4. Science: Indoor air is the next coronavirus frontline.
  5. Schools: How back-to-school is playing out in the South as coronavirus rages on — Princeton, Johns Hopkins, Howard to hold fall classes online.
Jacob Knutson
4 hours ago - Health

In photos: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally celebrates 80 years amid coronavirus

A motorcyclist driving in Sturgis on Aug. 7. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Thousands of motorcyclists have gathered in Sturgis, South Dakota, this week to celebrate the 80th Motorcycle Rally despite the coronavirus pandemic, AP reports.

Why it matters: Local residents fear the crowds could create a “super-spreader” event because the state government has not implemented limits on indoor crowds or mask mandates, and Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has encouraged people from around the U.S. to travel to the state. Organizers reportedly expect 250,000 people to rumble into town during the 10-day affair.

