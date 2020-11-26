Berlin to open six mass COVID vaccination centers

Berlin aims to open six centers with the capacity to vaccinate up to 4,000 people per day with an approved COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December, project coordinator Albrecht Broemme told Reuters on Thursday.

Why it matters: If successful, Germany could be a model for the U.S. and other wealthy countries to handle the logistical challenges of administering a vaccine that requires strict temperature control and storage.

Current plans assume that roughly 80% of the first doses will come from Pfizer/BioNTech and 20% will come from AstraZeneca, Broemme said.

Two airport terminals, a vacant trade fair hall, an ice rink, a concert arena and a velodrome are currently set to be designated as vaccination centers. Berlin reportedly hopes to administer up to 900,000 shots within the first three months.

Broemme described people being guided through the centers as shoppers are herded through IKEA stores.

The big picture: Wealthy countries, including the U.S., are increasingly confident they'll begin mass vaccination this spring, following breakthroughs by Pfizer and Moderna.