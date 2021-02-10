Coronavirus vaccine fears permeate workplaces

A quarter of American workers are either unsure about getting vaccinated against the coronavirus or are planning not to get the shots, according to a new survey from The Conference Board.

Why it matters: Worker vaccinations are key to safely reopening businesses — from offices to restaurants and shops — around the country.

The big picture: 45% of companies have not communicated a vaccination policy to their employees, per The Conference Board's report.

"These findings reinforce the need for companies to limit as much uncertainty as possible by communicating what they know and what their expectations are about returning to the workplace, as well as guidelines about the vaccine to employees," notes Rebecca Ray, who leads human capital research at The Conference Board.

The other side: In many states, vaccines aren't even available to the essential workers who want to get them.