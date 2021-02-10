Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden will send vaccines to underserved communities

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday they will start delivering vaccines directly to community health centers next week in an effort to promote more equity in the vaccine distribution process.

Why it matters: Black and Hispanic people have been disproportionally impacted by the coronavirus, with higher rates of death while being vaccinated at much lower rates compared to white Americans.

Details: The administration will begin by allocating 1 million doses of vaccines to community health centers, making it initially available to nearly 250 sites in all 50 states.

  • According to Politico, the White House will direct the first available doses to facilities that serve large numbers of people who are "migrant workers, residents of public housing or are experiencing homelessness."

Background: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report last week showing of the 52% of people vaccinated 60% of those inoculated were white while 11.5% were Hispanic, 6% were Asian and just over 5% were Black.

  • Experts attribute part of the disparity to lack on transportation to sites, inability to take off of work and exhaustive registration websites.
  • People of color, especially Black people are more hesitant to take the vaccine because of medical mistrust, and the history of unethical medical practices such as the Tuskegee Experiment. Civil rights leaders and Black sports icons are publicly taking COVID-19 vaccines to help build trust in the vaccine.

Oriana Gonzalez
11 hours ago - Health

Uber and Walgreens partner to offer free rides to vaccination sites

Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Uber and Walgreens on Tuesday announced they will join forces to offer communities of color free rides to vaccination sites.

Why it matters: The pandemic has disproportionately affected Black and Hispanic people, and initial vaccination data already shows that people of color are being vaccinated at lower rates than white people.

Linh TaJason Clayworth
11 hours ago - Axios Des Moines

Men account for just 31% of Iowa's vaccinations so far

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The majority of Iowans who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are women, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Why it matters: Overlooking any group or segment of our community in vaccine distribution could exacerbate death rates among those groups and thwart pandemic recovery for all of us.

Torey Van OotNick Halter
14 hours ago - Axios Twin Cities

Doctors call on Minnesota to end "color-blind" COVID vaccinations

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Hundreds of doctors and health providers are urging top state officials to add "a heavy dose of racial and health equity" to Minnesota's vaccine rollout to better prioritize communities of color.

The big picture: Data from across the country shows people of color are being vaccinated at lower rates than white people, despite being disproportionately hit by COVID-19 and its devastating effects.

