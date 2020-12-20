CDC panel says adults over 75, essential workers should be next in line for vaccine

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Falmouth Health Centre on Dec. 20 in Falmouth, England. Photo: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images
Americans 75 and older along with roughly 30 million "frontline essential workers" should be next in line to get coronavirus vaccinations, a group of experts that make recommendations to the CDC voted on Sunday, per the New York Times.
Why it matters: Adults over 75 are eight times more likely to be hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus. Essential workers are at an elevated risk for COVID-19 infections and are disproportionately people of color, who face higher mortality rates from the coronavirus than whites.
Driving the news: Health care workers were the first to receive inoculations of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine last week, after the CDC approved the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)'s recommendation to move forward.
By the numbers: Adults 75 years and older account for 25% of all U.S. hospitalizations associated with the coronavirus as of Dec. 5, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) member Kathleen Dooling's presentation noted on Sunday.
- Half of essential workers in the U.S. are also over 40 years old, Dooling's presentation said, citing 2019 Census data.